"I love you": Drew Allar's GF Emma Bush gushes over Penn State QB to celebrate National Boyfriend Day ahead

Emma Bush, the girlfriend of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, celebrated the 21-year-old senior on National Boyfriend Day. Bush shared a picture of her and Allar together along with a touching three-word caption:
“I love you.”
Allar and Bush have been together since high school when they both studied at Medina High School in Ohio. The high school sweethearts have a relationship dating back to 2019, attending their high school dance and senior prom together.
Their individual paths diverged after high school, with Bush enrolling at Ohio State while Allar went to Penn State. However, this has not separated them.
Allar and the Nittany Lions started the 2025 season with three consecutive wins before suffering two straight defeats to stand at 3-2. A home loss to Oregon in overtime late in September was followed by another to UCLA on Saturday.
Penn State went into the game as the overwhelming favorite against a UCLA side that hadn't recorded any win this season.
However, a strong performance from the Bruins saw them get past their Big Ten rivals with a five-point margin. Following the loss, Penn State's hopes of making the college football playoffs is questionable.
Analyst points out drop in Drew Allar's stock after loss to UCLA
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is under fire after the Nittany Lions recorded their second loss in as many games. ESPN's Jordan Rodgers is one of several analysts disappointed in the quarterback’s output.
He offered an analysis of the game in a recent appearance on Get Up, where he said:
“The stock is down. Look, when it looks good for Drew, it looks really good. The problem is, we haven’t seen it very much, and it’s really glaring — his inability to create when things break down. You see that on third downs. You see it in the red zone, where his QBR is 122 and 128 in college football.”
Rodgers continued:
“The big-time throws to the perimeter every now and then, you’re like, ‘Man, that looks good.’ I think that’s what we hold on to. But I think it’s just inconsistency in making big plays happen when it’s not perfect."
Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions will get a shot at restoring their form when they face Northwestern next Saturday. The Wildcats are fresh off a 42-7 victory over LA Monroe.