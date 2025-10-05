"I love you": Drew Allar's GF Emma Bush gushes over Penn State QB to celebrate National Boyfriend Day ahead

Emma Bush, the girlfriend of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, celebrated the 21-year-old senior on National Boyfriend Day. Bush shared a picture of her and Allar together along with a touching three-word caption:

Ad

“I love you.”

Emma Bush's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Allar and Bush have been together since high school when they both studied at Medina High School in Ohio. The high school sweethearts have a relationship dating back to 2019, attending their high school dance and senior prom together.

Ad

Trending

Their individual paths diverged after high school, with Bush enrolling at Ohio State while Allar went to Penn State. However, this has not separated them.

Allar and the Nittany Lions started the 2025 season with three consecutive wins before suffering two straight defeats to stand at 3-2. A home loss to Oregon in overtime late in September was followed by another to UCLA on Saturday.

Penn State went into the game as the overwhelming favorite against a UCLA side that hadn't recorded any win this season.

Ad

However, a strong performance from the Bruins saw them get past their Big Ten rivals with a five-point margin. Following the loss, Penn State's hopes of making the college football playoffs is questionable.

Analyst points out drop in Drew Allar's stock after loss to UCLA

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is under fire after the Nittany Lions recorded their second loss in as many games. ESPN's Jordan Rodgers is one of several analysts disappointed in the quarterback’s output.

Ad

He offered an analysis of the game in a recent appearance on Get Up, where he said:

“The stock is down. Look, when it looks good for Drew, it looks really good. The problem is, we haven’t seen it very much, and it’s really glaring — his inability to create when things break down. You see that on third downs. You see it in the red zone, where his QBR is 122 and 128 in college football.”

Ad

Rodgers continued:

“The big-time throws to the perimeter every now and then, you’re like, ‘Man, that looks good.’ I think that’s what we hold on to. But I think it’s just inconsistency in making big plays happen when it’s not perfect."

Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions will get a shot at restoring their form when they face Northwestern next Saturday. The Wildcats are fresh off a 42-7 victory over LA Monroe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More