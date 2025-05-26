“I love you”: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers shares a heartwarming message for GF on her special day

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has kept most of his life off the field under wraps. But on Monday, the signal caller shared a special message for his girlfriend, whose name hasn't been made public.
Sellers shared a heartfelt message for her girlfriend's birthday on an Instagram story.
"Happy birthday to my girl I love you ❤️," Sellers wrote.
Sellers is approaching the 2025 season with high expectations. He led the Gamecocks to a six-game winning streak to finish the season, including victories over Texas A&M, Missouri and Clemson, finishing with a 9-4 record and a Citrus Bowl berth.
He finished his freshman season with 2,534 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 674 yards and seven scores on the ground.
The Gamecocks were in the race for a College Football Playoff spot late last season but ultimately fell short and ended up facing the Illinois Fighting Illini in Orlando.
They are heading into the 2025 season with SEC Championship and College Football Playoff aspirations.
South Carolina coach reveals key game for LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Frank Beamer talked about LaNorris Sellers in the "Always College Football" podcast on May 12 and pointed out a key moment for the freshman quarterback. It came in the season finale against Clemson.
"I think for him, and I don’t want to speak for LaNorris, but just in having some conversations with him, I think he realized that after the Clemson game, where you’ve got a month where we’re not playing a game, you kind of be a normal person a little bit more," Beamer said.
"Certainly, after that Clemson game and the plays he made in that game, if people didn’t already learn about him, they knew more about him nationally, even more so after that game."
Sellers ran for two touchdowns in a tightly contested 17-14 win to close the regular season. Sellers had 166 yards on the ground on that occasion to go with his 164 passing yards.
Beamer added that Sellers' maturity on and off the field will help the QB coming into the 2025 season. The Gamecocks will open the season on Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech in Atlanta.
