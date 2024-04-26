"I'm always a Lions fan": $80M worth Nick Saban expresses excitement as Detroit becomes relevant in NFL conversations

Nick Saban was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The sports talk show is hosting an edition at the venue of the draft, Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, in downtown Detroit.

Pat McAfee took time to praise the location of the 2024 NFL draft, tagging it “a beautiful city to celebrate the future of football.” He mentioned the national championship of the Michigan Wolverines this season and how the Detroit Lions have become relevant in the NFL.

Saban, who has a net worth of $80 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), was quick to back McAfee. The former Alabama coach expressed his excitement on the recent success of the Lions. It took a second-half comeback from the San Francisco 49ers to stop the team from reaching the Super Bowl last season.

“I'm always a Lions fan, so I'm happy to see them doing well,” Saban said.

Nick Saban’s Alabama players drafted by the Detroit Lions

While Nick Saban is happy with the recent success of the Detroit Lions under Dan Campbell, his former players at Alabama are playing a huge role in it. The Lions have drafted three Crimson Tide players in the last two years, all playing an important role in the team.

Since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Detroit Lions drafted six Alabama players. The first came in 2013 and five more in subsequent years. Recent years' picks have been in the early rounds and have turned out to be brilliant ones.

Below are the Lions' draft picks from Nick Saban's Alabama:

2013: TE Michael Williams: 7th Round, No. 211 overall

2016: DT A'Shawn Robinson: 2nd Round, No. 46 overall

2018: DT Da'Shawn Hand: 4th Round, No. 114 overall

2022: WR Jameson Williams, 1st Round, No. 12 overall

2023: RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 1st Round, No. 12 overall

2024: DB Brian Branch: 2nd Round, No. 45 overall

The Lions will be out to get a couple of players who can help improve their team in the 2024 NFL draft. The team is undoubtedly determined to maintain success under Dan Campbell, and whether the team will pick a player from the last class Saban coached at Alabama is to be seen.

There are 12 Alabama prospects in this year's draft, including Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry and JC Latham.