“I’m asking for the fans to come and be loud”: Kalen DeBoer calls on Bryant-Denny crowd for Alabama's rematch against Vanderbilt

When Kalen DeBoer was named Nick Saban’s successor, many questioned whether he would be able to adjust to the demands of the Southeastern Conference. He is handling the challenge well by leading Alabama to a 3-1 record heading into Week 6 of the 2025 season.No. 10 Alabama will host No. 16 Vanderbilt in the Week 6 game on Saturday, and DeBoer shared his statement before the SEC game.“This weekend is another big weekend, each one gets bigger as you go through the season, and the most important game is always the next one and it's week two in the conference schedule,” DeBoer said.Vanderbilt was the first program to defeat DeBoer at Alabama, as the Commodores pulled off a 40-35 upset over the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide in 2024. It was Vanderbilt’s first in the series four decades, which even led some Alabama fans to call for DeBoer’s dismissal during his debut season.DeBoer is now eager to avenge for the blow and shared his expectations for the home crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium.“We're at home at Bryant-Denny Stadium,” DeBoer said. “I'm asking for the fans to come and be loud and I know that's going to be the case.“I've never seen anything but that and we're looking forward to a very good Vanderbilt team coming in here and the challenge that lies ahead, but proud of the work that we've put in already this week. We still got a lot more left ahead of us to be at our best on Saturday.”Kalen DeBoer wants to keep Alabama focused against VanderbiltIf Vanderbilt manages to upset Alabama on Saturday, it would be the Commodores’ first back-to-back wins over the Crimson Tide since 1955–56.Kalen DeBoer is determined not to let history repeat itself and pointed out the importance of preparation and focus.&quot;[They're] not trying to make the same mistakes twice. Whatever that might be,” DeBoer said (via SI). “Schematically, just mindset-wise, going into a week of practice and a game.“Any and all of the above. Proud of the way the guys have responded. I knew they cared. Just needed to make sure that everyone's heading the same direction. So we can execute at a high level.&quot;Vanderbilt is undefeated at 5–0, with each win secured by a margin of at least 20 points.