"I'm not a big fan of Florida Gators": Garrett Nussmeier minces no words while making his feelings known for LSU's Week 3 showdown

After a 9-4 record last year, Garrett Nussmeier & Co. are looking for a breakout session in 2025. The last two games had been terrificfor coach Brian Kelly, who managed to break the opening curse against Clemson with a dominating win and the Week 2 matchup against LA Tech, where they secured a commanding victory (23-7). Coming this weekend is a rivalry game against Billy Napier’s Florida Gators at home, where LSU will try to seek revenge for last season's loss.

Ad

Ahead of the game, Nussmeier took a subtle shot at his opponent, claiming that he was never a fan of the Florida Gators. His views hold prominence due to his father, Doug Nussmeier’s, past at Florida. The current New Orleans Saints OC had coaches at the university for about three years, from 2015 to 2017.

The LSU quarterback was speaking to the reporters on Tuesday when he shared his pregame reaction. He claimed to have meant no disrespect but added that Florida never impressed him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Yeah, I’m not a big fan of the Florida Gators,” Nussmeier said to the reporters Tuesday.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn

“I think I’ve made that pretty evident throughout my time here. So it’s an awesome opportunity, you know it’s a great team, obviously a great program, very storied rivalry, very storied team that we’re playing. And so, I just can’t wait to get into Death Valley, you know and feel that environment, it’s gonna be pretty exciting,” he added.

Ad

Nussmeier is currently in the Heisman race, especially after his commanding victories in the first two games. He would want to sustain this momentum and not let himself get pressured by Florida fans ahead of the game.

Brian Kelly endorses Garrett Nussmeier’s views and gives Florida due credits

With a promising start to his 2025 season, Coach Kelly no longer sees himself on the hot seat list. It is a big achievement for him on a personal level since he has always been a prime target of SEC haters.

Ad

Heading into Week 3, Kelly mentioned that his team is fully ready to take on Florida and added that DJ Lagway and his offense are a tough one to crack.

“It's a really good football team we're playing in Florida, and we know that it starts with their quarterback. DJ Lagway is really arm-talented off the charts. When you look at quarterbacks in this league, he has elite talent, but he's got guys around him,” Kelly said to the reporters.

As LSU goes deep into the season, the strength of the schedule increases for Coach Kelly. The case is also the same with the Florida Gators. Nussmeier & Co. will look to wrap up the season with at least 11 wins so as to punch a playoff ticket and finally contend for the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.