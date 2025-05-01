“I’m boss f**k em”: Antonio Brown sends blunt warning to Coach Prime after his harsh criticism of son Shedeur Sanders

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken aim at Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders, following the NFL Draft.

Ad

Brown took aim at Shedeur for trying to not be cocky after he fell to the fifth round, despite everything he did pre-draft and during the draft. After a fan called him out for it, Brown claimed he only respects Deion Sanders Jr. in that family.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I only respect deion Jr shit earned ima boss fuck em feed em fish," Brown wrote.

It's an interesting comment from Brown, as it's unknown why he doesn't like Deion or Shedeur Sanders.

But, Brown made it clear that he isn't a fan of Shedeur Sanders and trying to walk back his cocky attitude after he fell to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur Sanders was a star quarterback at Colorado and was heavily mocked to begin a first-round pick, but he ended up falling to Day 3.

Ad

Browns GM explains why the team drafted Shedeur Sanders & Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns had a unique draft as they selected two quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round. According to general manager Andrew Berry, the way the board was dictated them selecting two quarterbacks.

"You envision how the draft could possibly play out, and then you just really adjust to what's on the board," Berry said, via the team website. "We don't really go into the draft saying okay, like, 'hey, here are our needs and we're just going to pick players at need positions.' If you do, that's typically how you make mistakes. So, there is a little bit of a flow to the weekend because the board does take different twists and turns as you go. Some expected, some unexpected and ultimately, we try and do everything in our power to maximize the impact of the picks we have in aggregate."

Ad

Berry says the team lives by their board, and when Sanders was sticking out so much, they made the trade up to get him.

Although Cleveland traded up for Sanders, Berry makes it clear that nothing is guaranteed for Sanders.

"Our expectation is for him to come in here and work and compete. Nothing's been promised. Nothing will be given," Berry added.

Shedeur Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season with the Colorado Buffaloes, helping them reach a bowl game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place