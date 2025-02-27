On3's J.D. PicKell is not entirely sold on the Michigan Wolverines making the College Football Playoff next season. Sherrone Moore led the team to an 8-5 record and seventh in the Big Ten. They finished their season on a three-game winning streak, including a 19-13 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Ad

On Thursday, PicKell responded on On3's YouTube channel to fan questions about whether Moore's team would be in the playoff picture next season. The college football analyst said that he is excited to see how Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood performs in his freshman year.

PicKell acknowledged that the team has the potential to be great but doesn't know if it will compete for a national title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have faith in it. I trust it," PicKell said (Timestamp: 1:18). "I'm excited about it, but there is some degree of seeing is believing here. I don't think we're saying anything too out of left field. So, my February prediction now, without seeing all those things, is, I'm not buying stock in that necessarily."

Ad

Trending

Ad

How Underwood performs will be pivotal.

"I want to see the guy throw it around a little bit in a maize and blue uniform," PicKell said (Timestamp: 1:02). "I don't think that's too much to ask for. I don't think it's too much to say, 'Hey, we want to see this guy in an 11 (on) 11 setting before we call our shot on what Michigan football is going to be.

Ad

"Even if it's just a spring game, I want to see No. 19 out there. I also want to see what the new look offense is under Chip Lindsey."

J.D. PicKell shares how the Michigan Wolverines can reach the College Football Playoff next season

J.D. PicKell gave fans insight into what he believes the Wolverines could do to compete in the College Football Playoff. He noted that their schedule has winnable games that could help their chances of playing in the tournament.

Ad

"If we're saying that Michigan is going to make the playoff, I think it probably requires somewhere in the range of a 10-2 record," PicKell said.

Some notable tough opponents Moore's team will face next season include the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Oklahoma Sooners in September. PicKell feels if the team can get out of September and October with only two losses on their record, the Wolverines could secure a spot in the playoff.

Ad

The team opponents in November are the Purdue Boilermakers, Northwestern Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"Ya'll, in November, you only play a combined total of three conference wins outside of Ohio State from the year before. So, you should be able to get to the Ohio State game if you have two losses with a record of 9-2. Like, ya'll, the schedule is workable. The schedule is extremely workable," PicKell said (4:20 onwards).

The Wolverines will begin their quest for a playoff appearance on Aug. 30 when they face the New Mexico Lobos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place