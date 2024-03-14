"I'm buying them to win the Big Ten": Veteran broadcaster makes bold prediction for Ryan Day's Ohio State ahead of 2024 season

The Ohio State Buckeyes just completed their fifth campaign under head coach Ryan Day last season. Day took over as the HC back in 2019 and has so far led the Buckeyes to a 56-8 overall record in the past five years. The Buckeyes completed their 2023 season with an 11-2 overall campaign and a Cotton Bowl classic loss to Missouri.

However, according to CFB expert Danny Kanell, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes still have the possibility of being a strong contender for the national championship in the upcoming season.

During a recent episode of 'The Next Round', Kanell was questioned if he believes the hype surrounding the Buckeyes ahead of the 2024 season.

The college football expert replied confidently, saying:

"I don't see how you can't", Kanell said when he was asked about the possiblity of buying Ohio State. "I'm buying them to win the Big Ten for sure."

Furthermore, Danny Kanell also went on to acknowledge that it might be a difficult task for the Buckeyes as Kirby Smart and Georgia are still in the conversation. The Bulldogs missed out on qualifying for the playoffs last season after losing the SEC championship game to Alabama.

But with Nick Saban's retirement and the change of coaching staff in Tuscaloosa, Smart may go on to win his third national championship in four years.

"I think it's going to be really tough for anybody to overtake Georgia and the talent they have coming back and the juggernaut they are,"Kanell said.

Ryan Day's coaching record with Ohio State

So far in his five-season stint with the Buckeyes, 44-year-old head coach Ryan Day has led them to two consecutive Big Ten titles which he won in his first two seasons with the program.

During the 2019 campaign, Day led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 overall campaign and a playoff berth. Unfortunately, they were knocked out in the CFP semifinal by the Clemson Tigers.

The next season, the Buckeyes recorded a 7-1 overall campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team went on to win the Big Ten title and also compete in the CFP finals for the national championship. Unfortunately, Ryan Day could not win his first natty with the program, succumbing to a 52-24 loss to Alabama.

Another expectation that Ohio State fans will have from Ryan Day is to bring an end to their three-game losing streak to rivals the Michigan Wolverines. With Jim Harbaugh out of Ann Arbor, many fans believe that 2024 will be Day's make-or-break season with the Buckeyes.