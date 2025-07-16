"I'm careful what I say with DJ Campbell": Arch Manning on dealing with Texas players heading into 2025

At SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Arch Manning said he doesn't have to think twice while interacting with his Texas Longhorns teammates, except DJ Campbell. Manning will be Texas’ starting quarterback in 2025, and his first game will be on the road against Ohio State on Aug. 30.

The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and the same team that knocked the Longhorns out of the College Football Playoff last season with a 28-14 win in the semifinals.

On Tuesday, Manning talked about how close the teammates have become and how well he’s getting along with everyone.

“We got a young and hungry group, and I think we're really close,” Manning said (via AL.com). “With about 95% of the team, I can go out and talk a lot of crap with em without it being a fight. So, it’s been fun. We’re a close team, and we wanna go over the hump.”

When asked about the 5% of players who might fight back, Manning laughed, saying:

“Price on D-linemen. I’m careful with what I say to DJ Campbell, he can go get after you.”

Campbell is an offensive guard for Texas.

Arch Manning weighs in on leading the Texas Longhorns

At SEC Media Days, Arch Manning talked about how important the players around him will be this season, as he expressed confidence in the team.

"We've got a good group around me,” he said. “I think our defense is really good, we've got a good o-line and we've got good skill players. So, I'm going to rely on them and try to make it happen."

Arch Manning had to wait two years behind former starter Quinn Ewers. While he said it was tough, he used the period to improve himself.

"I'm not going to lie, it was pretty tough," Manning said. "The competitor in me always wants to play and be on the field to help my team out. Looking back, it definitely helped me grow as a person and a player. I'm blessed for that."

Manning is now taking more time to connect with his teammates, not just on offense, but the entire team.

"Now, you kind of get to lead the whole group. You spend time with the defense, the o-line. Last year, I was taking notes from Quinn, seeing how he did it and find my role. Now, I can take full gauge and take as much time as I can in the offseason with everyone," he added.

Arch Manning gave fans a preview with his performance last season. He completed nearly 68% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.

