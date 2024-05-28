“I’m comfortable with my actions” - Florida HC Billy Napier responds to Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit over failed $13.8M NIL deal

Billy Napier spoke about the lawsuit filed against him and others by Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada. The Florida Gators head coach has made it clear that he cannot comment on the issue due to the matter being in court. But he expressed his confidence in the legal team and also thanked the university for supporting him in the controversy.

Rashada sued Napier along with a prominent Florida donor for a failed NIL deal valued at $13.8 million. He alleged that the Florida HC and others enticed him with the deal to join Florida, never intending to actually fulfill it. But Napier has expressed calm over the matter and seems unbothered by it all.

“Look, it's important for everybody to understand, I can't comment due to the litigation. But I do have confidence in our legal team. I’m comfortable with my actions and I’m thankful for the university’s support,” he told reporters.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Napier said that he is going to let the process take its course in the court. He also expressed confidence in his team, which started its offseason practice program for the summer on Tuesday morning.

Rashada signed for the Gators back in December 2022 but soon left the program after his NIL deal worth $13.8 million did not bear fruit. He then went to the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 2023 season before joining Kirby Smart and Georgia this offseason.

The Jaden Rashada lawsuit against Billy Napier and others

Jaden Rashada filed the federal lawsuit last Tuesday, suing Billy Napier, top Florida booster Hugh Hathcock and former Gators director of NIL Marcus Castro-Walker for fraud. The complaint was filed in the US District Court’s Northern District of Florida and gave big details about the said deal.

It was alleged that the head coach promised a $1 million signing day bonus if the QB sent in his paperwork to which, the lawsuit says, Rashada obliged. But the money never came through and a few days later in early January 2023, the prospect left the program.

Expand Tweet

The lawsuit alleged fraud and negligence along with contract interference on the part of Billy Napier, Hathcock and Castro-Walker. Jaden Rashada reportedly wants a jury trial and damages in the range of $10 million.