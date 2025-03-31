"I'm very comfortable in that space": Brent Venables gets 100% real about his philosophy to thrive in pressure

Brent Venables does not flinch when life hits hard. He does not get choked when the whole world is standing against him. This philosophy has helped the former Broyles award winner thrive in his coaching career, something that he embraces even today after Oklahoma went through a disastrous 2024 season.

While speaking to Josh Pate on the "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the Oklahoma Sooners coach mentioned how his life has been stable even when the pressure is mounting.

Venables also explained that it is necessary to find the balance. Professional and personal life are two different aspects. However, if an individual is following their passion, nobody can hurt them.

“I've always felt that that's a lifestyle. I'm very comfortable in that space. And on the flip side, if you're doing life, if you're chasing passion, things that you love, if you're comfortable doing it, then you're probably doing it wrong,” Venables said on the show on Monday. [Timestamp - 0:40]

The veteran coach also touched upon the challenges of success.

“And so where's that? That balance is really hard, the challenges of winning and being successful, but something I've never shied away from, you know, just looked right dead in the eyeball, and have gone right at it at first, not flinching again. Got clear vision on, you know, the things that it takes to be successful, and the things that I'm in control of and there's so many components that you're not in control of. And so not getting distracted not. not letting things that, again, I can't control, affect you in any way, shape or form, and be committed to doing things,

“Living Your life in a certain type of way, and so you got to run right towards all the suffering that helped shape you and develop you. That's where you, you know, learn the most, not through, you know, successes in life or the big wins in your career,” he added.

Brent Venables will mark a new beginning in 2025

The 2024 season was terrible for Brent Venables in all aspects. They registered a 6-7 record after a 10-3 season in 2023. Starting quarterback Jackson Arnold struggled to keep up with the expectations and got benched during the game against Tennessee. The Oklahoma Sooners coach failed to keep the momentum going and recorded two fumbles and an interception.

Michael Hawkins Jr. was later handed the starting role but struggled in his production, making it a terrible experience for Oklahoma fans in their first year at the SEC. Things are expected to change in 2025 when the Sooners have a revamped roster and new coaches.

