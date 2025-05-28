"I'm not committing to that": Greg Sankey has diplomatic response to preserving historic CFB rivalries after USC-ND drama

College football’s shifting landscape is threatening historic rivalries. The USC-Notre Dame series, played almost annually since 1926, could end after 2026 due to scheduling conflicts, USC’s move to the Big Ten, and uncertainty around the College Football Playoff format.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said he wants the rivalry to continue annually. Southeastern Conference (SEC) commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in this week at spring meetings when asked if the league would protect two rivalries per team.

“I'm not committing to that,” Sankey said. “But we're attentive to real key rivalries and have models that can accommodate those that have been shared and will continue to be shared.”

Rivalries like Alabama-Tennessee and Auburn-Georgia may also be in jeopardy as the SEC delays a decision on a ninth conference game. Sankey said discussions about annual games have been ongoing since August 2021.

“We’ve protected them in these two years,” he added. “It’s not only about those that have always been played, but also about others that are back. We have ideas.”

While the SEC commissioner has pushed back against criticism that the SEC and Big Ten are harming the sport, no direct comments came from Sankey on the USC-ND drama.

Amidst Greg Sankey's comments, USC and Notre Dame remain two of CFB’s most storied programs

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey - Source: Imagn

Historic college football rivalries like USC-Notre Dame are seen as the fabric of the sport. The USC-Notre Dame series, one of the sport’s greatest intersectional rivalries, has produced national titles and Heisman winners.

Their annual matchup draws national attention and consistently features future NFL talent. The rivalry has fueled both schools’ national recruiting, offering top prospects a spotlight game. Its Midwest-West Coast dynamic gives each program broader reach and influence.

Also Read: "I don't need lectures from others about good of the game": Greg Sankey gets blunt on future of SEC while calling 12-team CFP a mistake

