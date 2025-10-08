  • home icon
  "I'm definitely not going to play for my dad": Lane Kiffin's QB son Knox bluntly rejects collab rumors with Ole Miss HC while revealing future plans

"I’m definitely not going to play for my dad": Lane Kiffin's QB son Knox bluntly rejects collab rumors with Ole Miss HC while revealing future plans

By Maliha
Modified Oct 08, 2025 06:08 GMT
Lane Kiffin and son Know (Credit-Instagram/thereallanekiffin)
Lane Kiffin and son Know (Credit-Instagram/thereallanekiffin)

Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox, has made it clear that Ole Miss isn’t among the programs he is considering early in his recruitment. His opinion comes even though the Rebels are undefeated at 5-0 in the 2025 season.

“I’m definitely not going to play for my dad,” Knox said on Tuesday (via Rivals’ Adam Gorney). “I want to do my own stuff.
“He (Lane) understands. Sometimes he’ll be like, ‘Oh, you should play with me,’ but he understands that I want to start my own thing, my own legacy."
Knox's statement came two days after he announced plans to visit LSU next week for an informal trip as a 2028 quarterback prospect. Interestingly, Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19 on Sept. 27.

The 16-year-old now plays in Oxford, Mississippi, after transferring from Palos Verdes High School in Southern California to be closer to his father. He is serving as a backup to quarterback Drew Dean and remains unranked in the 2028 recruiting class.

Knox received his first scholarship offer from SMU last May and has since received offers from Arkansas State, Georgia State, Sacramento State, Murray State, Western Kentucky and FIU.

Knox doesn’t have Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss in his top 3 schools

In the 2025 season, Knox Kiffin has played in one game for Oxford, completing 4 of 7 passes for 109 yards and adding three rushing attempts for a touchdown.

During an appearance on Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith’s son’s “Under the Lights” podcast on Monday, Knox unveiled his top three college choices, excluding his father Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss program.

"If you're wondering about my top 3: put Oregon in there,” Knox said (via Ole Hotty Today). “Dan Lanning, great coach. Best jerseys in the nation. Gotta go with Florida, Great stadium, jerseys, you know the Swamp.
“Can't beat it. I feel like Oregon and Florida, every kid just wants to go to Oregon. You can't beat it. They've got everything. Then definitely I feel like LSU is up there now. I don't know, the culture there is different.”

Lane Kiffin may need to make a strong recruiting push if he hopes to land his son. However, his current focus remains on leading the Rebels into next week’s road game against Washington State.

Maliha

