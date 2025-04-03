"I'm the deputy minister": 'Diehard' Texas Longhorns fan Glen Powell proclaims his spot in program's superfan club

The Texas Longhorns enjoy the support of a few well-known Hollywood stars. Glen Powell and Matthew McConaughey are two of the biggest names who are diehard Longhorns fans. Both of them attended several games of the team under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Glen Powell made an appearance on the latest episode of 'Today with Jenna & Friends' on Wednesday. During this interview, he proclaimed his love for the Texas Longhorns. Powell also talked about his friendship with Matthew McConaughey and how they both will continue being ardent supporters of the program.

"I'm a die-hard Longhorns fan," Powell said. "McConaughey is the minister of culture. I'm like the deputy minster."

"McConaughey and I have know through Richard Linklater, you know. We've known each other for a little bit...But yeah, Texas football is really our common love. It's what brings us together for sure."

Last season, Steve Sarkisian and his team made their debut in the SEC conference. They put up an impressive 13-3 campaign while competing for the conference title. However, they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

The Longhorns also qualified for the 12-team playoffs. They secured a 38-24 victory over Clemson in the first round. Sarkisian and his team emerged victorious over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl quarterfinal bout. However, their hopes of competing for the natty were crushed by Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl semifinal.

Following the 2024 season, quarterback Quinn Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL draft. This has opened up the opportunity for Arch Manning to prove his worth and lead the team to glory this upcoming season. The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning already gave a glimpse of his brilliance last year. Thus, there are a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders.

Steve Sarkisian congratulated Glen Powell on Golden Globe nomination

Back in January, the Hollywood actor earned his first Golden Globe nomination. It was for his role in the movie 'Hit Man', which was directed by Richard Linklater.

The Texas Longhorns head coach recorded a video congratulating Powell on his nomination and also expressed his gratitude for being a constant supporter of the program.

"Hey Glen, Coach Sark here. Just wanted to congratulate you on your first Golden Globe nomination man. That's big time. Always appreciate your support for the Longhorns, buddy and Hook'em, man."

Glen Powell was left awestruck by Steve Sarkisian's kind words. He expressed his admiration for the Longhorns coach, saying he would be starstruck on meeting Sarkisian.

The Texas Longhorns begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

