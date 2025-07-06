"I'm so devastated": Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, pens heartfelt message after Texas gets hit with the worst flood in recent years

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has shown her concern for the current situation in Central Texas. The area is currently grappling with catastrophic flash flooding, described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" disaster. This catastrophe has resulted in the loss of at least 50 lives, including 15 children, according to reports.

The flooding severely impacted the Texas Hill Country and its downstream areas. The Guadalupe River experienced a rapid and dramatic rise in its water levels after 5 to 11 inches of rain fell within hours.

Loreal penned a heartfelt message directly addressing the Central Texas flooding on her Instagram story on Saturday. She shared an Austin Monthly post on how local organizations are giving back to the relief effort for those affected, while captioning it with her feelings.

“We’ve been dealing with SO much in America lately that has been hard to stomach so when I learned of this news it brought instant tears,” Sarkisian wrote. “My heart hurts! I'm so devastated. We need you real bad Lord! Prayer to all those affected."

Her husband and the coach of Texas football, Steve Sarkisian, also expressed his solidarity for those affected by the flooding event in an Instagram post, jointly made with the Texas Football account. The post featured a graphic with the words "Praying for Central Texas" alongside the Longhorn logo.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities and families of Central Texas affected by today’s devastating flooding.”

Loreal Sarkisian to appear at Texas game with her baby next season

Loreal Sarkisian has been a regular at Texas football games over the years. Being the wife of the Longhorns coach, she's widely known as the “First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football among fans, owing to her strong support and visible presence in games in stylish outfits.

Next season, Sarkisian is expected to make her trip to the program’s game with her newborn. The wardrobe stylist welcomed a son with her husband in April while keeping the details private. This came months after the couple had announced their intention to part ways.

With Steve and Loreal Sarkisian choosing to stay together after an initial divorce plan, she's expected to maintain her presence at the Longhorns' games next season. This time, she will be making her attendance in the games with her son as Steve and his team aim for the national championship.

