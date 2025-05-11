"I’m extremely supportive": Shane Beamer emphasizes sharing revenue with women's sports at South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer knows a lot about what it means to represent the program. Beamer spent over three years on the Gamecocks' coaching staff in various roles before he became the assistant head coach and running backs coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Beamer returned to South Carolina in 2021 and has guided the Gamecocks to three winning seasons and just as many bowl games. According to On3 Sports, ahead of the 2025 regular season, Beamer spoke about iconic women's basketball coach Dawn Staley:

"I am a team player, and Dawn Staley is a team player. She is extremely supportive of what we are doing football-wise, and I am extremely supportive of what she doing basketball-wise. We try to help each other in so many ways, and that’s not going to change.

"And ultimately, what it looks like, she understands the revenue that college football brings in, not just at South Carolina, but everywhere. She understands that, but she also wants to win championships, too, and she’s a competitive person, also.

"Regarding having precise conversations (about revenue-sharing), no, but I think she would say the same thing, and I’m saying the same thing. We all want South Carolina to be great in every sport, whether it be women’s basketball, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s golf, you name it. The best thing is for all of us to be successful.”

How did South Carolina sports perform in 2024?

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been a major player in college sports for a while. The school has a strong football culture, solid basketball legacy and decent baseball chops.

Shane Beamer led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record in 2024. South Carolina was two wins away from making the College Football Playoff but had to settle for a bowl game.

The men's basketball team posted a 12-20 record, while the women's team reached the NCAA women's championship game before losing to the UConn Huskies.

The baseball team is 26-26, including 5-22 in SEC play.

