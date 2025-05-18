"I'm not a fool": Hugh Freeze sends clear message for Auburn fans on what to expect after tumultuous 2024 season

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze had a disappointing second season in charge of the Tigers, finishing with a 5-7 record, including losses to three of the bottom four teams in the Southeastern Conference. As a result, Freeze who failed to take the Tigers' bowling last season, is one of the coaches on college football's hot seat.
On The Next Round podcast on Saturday, Freeze, who has distinguished himself as a master recruiter, was candid about his team's struggles last season. He revealed what fans can look forward to next season after bringing in another stellar recruitment class.
"I'm not a fool. I think we've got to go bowling," Hugh Freeze said (8:40). "You know, look, I inherited a program that didn't have a top-25 recruiting class for four years. You're not going to win in this league. We've now had two full recruiting classes, both top 10. I think one more then your roster looks complete. But then, complete games last year. We could have won some games.
"We could have won some games last year, and we've got to find a way to make sure we're excellent in those areas that cost us, those that put us in a position to be at least bowl eligible, if not more, I see no reason why we shouldn't do that, and I think that's an expectation that our people should expect."
Hugh Freeze tabbed to have better season in 2025 by ESPN analyst
Some of the changes instituted by Hugh Freeze include replacing the departed, polarizing quarterback Payton Thorne by dipping into the transfer portal and acquiring former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold to lead the Tigers next season.
In Saturday's segment of McElroy & Cubelic, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum tabbed the Tigers to be a better team next season.
“I like Auburn to be better,” Finebaum said. “Are they good enough? I’m not sure yet. But I think Auburn is trending in the right direction.”
Finebaum agreed with Freeze's assertion that there were several close games the Tigers could have won last season as he broke down what a successful season would look like for Auburn.
“I think the opener is a little bit scary because it’s a hostile situation on the first Friday night with a new quarterback. But I think they’ll live and die with Jackson Arnold,” Finebaum said. “Ultimately, though, I think it’s a much better team.
“I think it’s a much better staff, and I think somewhere in that eight-win range would be considered successful. I know that’s below Auburn standards, maybe nine, but you can’t go below eight."
The Auburn Tigers will start the season with a tough road game to the Baylor Bears, who finished with an 8-5 record last season, providing an immediate tester in Hugh Freeze's third season in charge.
