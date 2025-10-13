"I’m frustrated too": Mike Norvell takes accountability as Florida State’s dream season turns into nightmare

Mike Norvell’s frustration is evident as Florida State’s 2025 season takes a turn reminiscent of last year’s disastrous 2-10 season. The Seminoles opened this season jumping out to a 3-0 start that included a 31-17 win over Alabama in Week 1.However, that momentum has quickly faded, as after three straight losses to Miami, Virginia and Pittsburgh, FSU now sits at 3-3.Norvell acknowledged the growing disappointment among fans in Saturday's postgame conference.“I mean, you should be frustrated with the results,” Norvell said. “We’ve lost three straight games. I’m frustrated with the results. And, you know, ultimately, we’ve got to get it fixed.“We’ve got to go make it better, and show the potential of what this team is on a consistent basis. There’s been a lot of work and investment and push with this team. And we got to get the job done, and that’s what it comes down to.”NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State - Source: ImagnNorvell is in his sixth season at Florida State and his future in Tallahassee is in “serious doubt” if the Seminoles finish with another losing record, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.&quot;The Seminoles dropped their third consecutive game on Saturday to Pitt after starting the year 3-0,&quot; Nakos wrote on Sunday. &quot;It appeared that Mike Norvell had Florida State headed in the right direction after the 2-10 output in 2024.“But the pressure is back with a 3-3 record. Norvell’s buyout is one of the biggest in college football; if the Seminoles made a move, they would owe their head coach $54.4 million.Nakos also listed Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Florida’s Billy Napier as other coaches currently on the hot seat.Ex-Florida State star defends Mike Norvell after early-season struggle Following Florida State’s Week 7 loss to Pittsburgh, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon labeled Mike Norvell a “loser,” and frustration among Seminoles fans continued to mount.During this challenging period, former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis voiced his support for Norvell on X.“If yall don’t expect me to fight for the man that helped change my career and life… idk. My tweets are not intended to hurt y’all’s feelings. Im going to fight for him everyday. We have different opinions, it doesn’t mean yours isn’t valid. Love y’all. I just wanna win too,” Travis tweeted on Sunday.Travis spent five seasons with the Seminoles and was the first FSU starting quarterback to defeat rival Miami three times. He guided the school to ten-win seasons in both his redshirt junior and senior years.