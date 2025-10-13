  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I’m frustrated too": Mike Norvell takes accountability as Florida State’s dream season turns into nightmare

"I’m frustrated too": Mike Norvell takes accountability as Florida State’s dream season turns into nightmare

By Maliha
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:23 GMT
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Florida State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Florida State - Source: Imagn

Mike Norvell’s frustration is evident as Florida State’s 2025 season takes a turn reminiscent of last year’s disastrous 2-10 season. The Seminoles opened this season jumping out to a 3-0 start that included a 31-17 win over Alabama in Week 1.

Ad

However, that momentum has quickly faded, as after three straight losses to Miami, Virginia and Pittsburgh, FSU now sits at 3-3.

Norvell acknowledged the growing disappointment among fans in Saturday's postgame conference.

“I mean, you should be frustrated with the results,” Norvell said. “We’ve lost three straight games. I’m frustrated with the results. And, you know, ultimately, we’ve got to get it fixed.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We’ve got to go make it better, and show the potential of what this team is on a consistent basis. There’s been a lot of work and investment and push with this team. And we got to get the job done, and that’s what it comes down to.”
NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State - Source: Imagn

Norvell is in his sixth season at Florida State and his future in Tallahassee is in “serious doubt” if the Seminoles finish with another losing record, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Ad
"The Seminoles dropped their third consecutive game on Saturday to Pitt after starting the year 3-0," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "It appeared that Mike Norvell had Florida State headed in the right direction after the 2-10 output in 2024.
“But the pressure is back with a 3-3 record. Norvell’s buyout is one of the biggest in college football; if the Seminoles made a move, they would owe their head coach $54.4 million.
Ad

Nakos also listed Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Florida’s Billy Napier as other coaches currently on the hot seat.

Ex-Florida State star defends Mike Norvell after early-season struggle

Following Florida State’s Week 7 loss to Pittsburgh, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon labeled Mike Norvell a “loser,” and frustration among Seminoles fans continued to mount.

During this challenging period, former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis voiced his support for Norvell on X.

Ad
“If yall don’t expect me to fight for the man that helped change my career and life… idk. My tweets are not intended to hurt y’all’s feelings. Im going to fight for him everyday. We have different opinions, it doesn’t mean yours isn’t valid. Love y’all. I just wanna win too,” Travis tweeted on Sunday.
Ad

Travis spent five seasons with the Seminoles and was the first FSU starting quarterback to defeat rival Miami three times. He guided the school to ten-win seasons in both his redshirt junior and senior years.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications