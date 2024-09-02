"I'm glad it hasn't happened": Texas QB Quinn Ewers grateful to avoid controversies like viral Snapchat drama that rocked Georgia's Carson Beck

Quinn Ewers is playing his senior season of college football in 2024 and he is once again expected to play a crucial role at Texas. The quarterback led the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff last season, raising the bar of expectations for 2024.

Following Texas' opening-day 52-0 win at home over Colorado State, Quinn Ewers appeared on Sundae Conversation on Barstool Sports. The quarterback answered a host of witty and thoughtful questions from Caleb Pressley about his college football career and personal life.

Pressley questioned how Ewers has managed to stay off controversy despite a large part of his life being covered by the media. Carson Beck’s Snapchat scandal, wherein he allegedly sent questionable messages to a woman last summer before he was named a starter at Georgia, was cited by Pressley in his question. (Start at 1:46)

“I’m glad it hasn’t happened, but I also haven't done a whole lot for it to happen,” Quinn Ewers said on how he’s navigated scandals.

Quinn Ewers to be in the spotlight once again in 2024

Quinn Ewers retains his starting role at Texas in 2024 as the program competes in the Southeastern Conference. With the team set for wider exposure than in the Big 12, the quarterback will be in the spotlight again with high expectations.

Ewers answered questions about being at the center of attention and the pressure that comes with it during the SEC media days. The quarterback noted he is geared up for the challenge.

“There is definitely a lot of pressure that comes with playing quarterback at the University of Texas for sure, but I couldn’t be more blessed and excited for the opportunity that I’ve been granted from the good Lord above and the platform He has given me and I’m just excited for year three,” Ewers said per Longhorns Wire.

Quinn Ewers on the challenge that comes with the SEC

The SEC has over the years been the most competitive conference in college football. There’s been a lot of talk on how Texas will get along with the competition in the league. Nonetheless, the Longhorns’ win against Alabama last season offers some confidence.

“I think that shows what we are capable of as a whole,” Ewer said per Longhorns Wire, citing the Longhorn’s performance against the Crimson Tide in Week 2 of 2023. “I think the biggest thing for us is, yeah, we’re capable of playing games the way we played that one.”

“Now we have to really do it on a much more consistent level. Because week in, week out, we’re playing a tough opponent. I definitely can agree with that.”

Some analysts tout Texas to go on and win the SEC championship in their very first season in the league. While this is possible, it will require a strong outing from Quinn Ewers and his teammates.

