"I'm going back to college" - Travis Hunter hilariously reacts to Carson Beck's reported $10 million valuation after his decision to join Miami

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck entering the transfer portal from the Bulldogs last week and joining the Miami Hurricanes was one of the most unexpected moves in college football. He will replace Cam Ward at Miami and also join his girlfriend, basketball star Hanna Cavinder at the same school.

According to a report by Yahoo Sports, the divisive Beck amassed $10 million via various NIL deals and will be paid $4 million by the Hurricanes. During Wednesday's episode of "The Travis Hunter Show," Hunter reacted hilariously to the new Miami quarterback's reported valuation (31:14).

"How do you get $10 million? Where's my $10 million? How are people getting this much money bro? Hold up, let me go test this out," Hunter said. "Let me go back. I'm going back to college. Let me see if I can get $100 million. Let me go see if I can win another Heisman, because $10 million, I ain't make that in college. Let me go hit the portal."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carson Beck's NIL decision examined

In a clip posted on X on Wednesday, "The CW Sports" analyst Max Browne broke down Carson Beck's decision to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes to replace the NFL-bound Cam Ward and further highlighted the financial wisdom of the decision in the long term.

“Miami is paying Carson Beck the same as a top-10 NFL draft pick," Browne said. "He was unlikely to be an actual top-10 pick. If I’m Carson Beck and I declare for the NFL draft, what are my range of outcomes? Best-case scenario, late first round. In that case, I’d make $2.5 million next year. I wouldn’t make over $4 million until the end of my rookie deal.

“But I’m not hearing feedback from scouts that make me confident I’ll go in the first round. So, I’m likely a Day 2 or 3 pick. Let’s use Spencer Rattler as the example. He was the first quarterback taken outside the first round last year. He made nearly $900,000 as a rookie and he’s locked into just over a million a year for the next three years.”

Expand Tweet

Several quarterbacks have returned to college football for an extra year like Carson Beck did after unfavorable draft evaluations. Some ended up rocketing up their draft order.

Former LSU Tigers star Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy while former Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix ended up on the podium in 2023. Both were picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft after an extra year of college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback