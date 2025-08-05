"I’m going to give him $300-$400k and go steal somebody": Texas Tech GM James Blanchard challenges rival teams over aggressive NIL recruiting

Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard has challenged rival programs to up their NIL spending for top players. While speaking with On3 on Tuesday, Blanchard said that the Red Raiders are going to outbid their rivals when it comes to trying to bring in the best players for the program.“If somebody is underpaying an elite guy ... only paying him $100-$200k I’m going to give him $300-$400k and go steal somebody.”The way Blanchard is running the Texas Tech football program has been praised by many outlets and publications. While the Red Raiders are not currently fighting for national championships and Big 12 titles, there is a chance that if Blanchard continues to control the recruitment side of the program, then there is a chance that they will take the national spotlight away from their state rivals, the Texas Longhorns.Blanchard's way of doing things is already having an impact. The last two recruitment classes for the Red Raiders have been ranked within the top 25 of the country, with the 2024 class being seen as the best in the Big 12. A similar pattern has been seen for the 2025 class, which ranked No. 12 in the country in the preseason Coaches Poll.However, recruitment is not the only aspect where Blanchard has made the Red Raiders one of the strongest teams in the Big 12. They have the No. 2-ranked transfer class coming into the 2025 season.This success may be down to Blanchard's approach to the NIL. Now that players are able to be paid to play college football, many players' decisions onto what program to join may simply come down to who will pay the most. By committing to do this for elite players, Texas Tech could be a winner in the NIL era.Could Blanchard and Texas Tech bring in a five-star recruit this week?James Blanchard could be gaining another top player in the coming days. This week, fans will find out where five star rated LaDamion Guyton will commit to.Guyton is seen as one of the best overall players in the 2027 recruitment class, and which ever team is lucky enough to get him is likely to benefit massively.He has received offers from many of the top programs in the country such as Alabama and Georgia. However, Rivals predicts that Guyton is heading to Lubbock to join the Red Raiders.If this is true, then this is a massive win for Blanchard and his program.