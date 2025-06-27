"I'm going to go ahead and say 5-0": CFB insider makes massive prediction for Texas vs Oklahoma Red River Rivalry in 2025

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will meet rival Oklahoma in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season. The Red River Rivalry can't get any more exciting with two fresh faces in Arch Manning and John Mateer will lock horns at the Cotton Bowl on October 12.

It's a big season for Manning, as he will start for the program after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL. Experts, like J.D. PicKell, have already started rolling out their predictions, since it will be one of the most anticipated matchups in the SEC.

Both teams will have a rigorous schedule heading into the game. Most importantly, it will be Steve Sarkisian and Co. who will have to deal with the Florida Gators a week before the Oklahoma matchup.

It will be a tough ride for Texas, since they will be on the road before the Red River duel. However, PicKell likes to give the Longhorns an edge because of their roster balance and the pool of talent they possess.

There has been debate around Manning’s ability to deal with pressure since he has not yet had a full-fledged season as a starter.

“I'm going to go ahead and say they're 5-0 ahead of Red River. I think you have both teams undefeated ahead of Red River. And I think Texas, with what they've done, very quietly, with what I call 'the other stuff.'

“I think that's what makes the difference in the games against Ohio State, in the games against Florida,” PicKell said in his podcast on Thursday [Timestamp - 3:00].

“We keep talking about how well Michigan majors and things that you can't totally quantify on the field. That used to be what Texas was deficient in. I think they're now one of those teams that major in that,” he added.

Texas will have a challenging 2025 season

One of the biggest roadblocks for Steve Sarkisian and Co. would be their traveling time after a grueling campaign in 2024. Last season, they were able to contain the pressure of the SEC after a major transition from the Pac-12. But this year, the team will travel almost 10,000 miles to play their opponents.

Most importantly, the opening weekend against Ohio State will prove significant. It could make or break the morale of the team and especially for the games against Florida in Week 4 and Georgia in Week 9, being in the right mindset is essential.

Moreover, this year, expectations are sky-high with Arch Manning at the helm. Expect nothing less than a 12-win season in 2025.

