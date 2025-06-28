"I'm going to be loyal to them": Cade Klubnik gets real on transfer portal drama while attending Manning Passing Academy

Cade Klubnik has shared his thoughts on the transfer portal while attending the Manning Passing Academy ahead of the 2025 season. On Friday, KVUE sports anchor Cory Mose spoke with the Clemson Tigers quarterback about his praise for Garrett Nussmeier and Arch Manning for not entering the transfer portal.

Klubnik admitted that he didn't perform well in his sophomore year. However, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney still wanted him to lead the team last season.

"To have coach Swinney pull me aside after my sophomore year and tell me, 'Hey, Cade, I believe in you and I'm pouring everything into you,'" Klubnik said (Timestamp: 1:53). "'And we trust in you and you got this program and we got your back.' That meant everything to me. So, for a program to be loyal to me, I'm going to be loyal to them."

He added that he didn't mention Nussmeier or Manning to garner media attention. That said, the Clemson quarterback has respect for them because they've chosen to stay with their respective teams.

Nussmeier will enter his senior year with the LSU Tigers as their starting quarterback after recording 337 completions for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns last year.

He is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL draft.

Manning has earned the starting quarterback position for the Texas Longhorns after Quinn Ewers entered the 2025 NFL draft. He achieved 61 completions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns as a backup player last season.

Cade Klubnik enters his senior year with the Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik is set to enter his fourth year with the Clemson Tigers. Last season, Klubnik achieved 308 completions for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. His stats were an improvement from his sophomore year, where he had 290 completions for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He led the Tigers to a 10-4 record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. One of his best performances was in Clemson's 34-31 win against the SMU Mustangs in the ACC championship game on Dec. 7. He finished the game completing 24 of 41 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

He is expected to leave the team after the upcoming season to declare for the 2026 NFL draft. The Clemson star quarterback aims to impress in his senior year to increase his odds of becoming a first-round pick.

He'll kick off the 2025 season in a matchup against the LSU Tigers on Aug. 30.

