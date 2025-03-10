"I'm going against all the odds": Ashton Jeanty drops bold statement on his latest photodump from NFL Combine

Running back Ashton Jeanty had a successful end to his collegiate career last season. Coming out of Lone Star High School, he joined the Boise State Broncos in 2022. During his three-season stint with the program, Jeanty tallied a total of 4,769 rushing yards for 50 touchdowns.

Jeanty decided to forego what would have been his fourth year at the program to declare for the upcoming NFL draft. He is considered one of the top RB prospects in April and is projected to be a top-10 pick. On Monday, the Boise State RB shared a post on Instagram.

In the post, Jeanty shared a few snippets of himself at the NFL Scouting Combine. The photos showcased him posing with the NFL ball and also addressing the media in Indianapolis. The Boise State Bronco accompanied the photos with a bold statement as the caption. He said:

"I'm going against all the odds."

Last season, Ashton Jeanty helped Boise State win the Mountain West Conference Championship and qualify for the 12-team playoff. However, their dreams of competing for a national championship came to an end after a loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, which was also a quarterfinal game in the CFP.

Jeanty recorded 2,601 rushing yards for 29 TDs last season. He finished as the runner-up in the Heisman voting behind Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Despite being invited to the NFL scouting combine, Jeanty decided not to participate in the workouts and only had his measurements taken.

NFL analyst speculates Ashton Jeanty could potentially be drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Bears

Over the years, we've seen several running backs being picked in the first round of the NFL draft. Ashton Jeanty is also someone who is considered to be a Day 1 pick in April. According to NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Chicago Bears could be looking to draft the RB with the 10th overall pick.

"Ashton Jeanty, now, to me, is legitimately in the conversation there if you're the Bears," Smith said on the Rich Eisen Show last week. "Just think about those three young guys with Odunze, Caleb Williams and now, all of a sudden, next year, you throw in Ashton in there. That can be a fun, fun trio to grow with."

The Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the No.1 overall pick last season. In his debut campaign, he put up a 5-12 record while setting multiple franchise rookie passing records. The team did lack the offensive firepower to be a playoff contender. It will be interesting to see if they decide to spend their first-round pick on improving their rushing game by drafting Jeanty.

