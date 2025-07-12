"I'm not going to spend a dime": Penn State transfer Beau Pribula preaches financial literacy after signing $1.5 million NIL contract

After transferring from Penn State to Missouri in December, Beau Pribula signed a substantial NIL contract with the Tigers, reportedly worth $1.5 million in 2025.

Before the transfer, Pribula hadn’t given much thought to managing his NIL earnings, but he deliberately handled his money wisely after getting the deal.

“Guys buy sports cars, jewelry, clothing – blowing all this well-deserved money they’re getting,” Pribula said on 'Next Up with Adam Breneman' on Friday. “I’ve had teammates where it’s like, ‘I got this sports car and all these clothes and jewelry.’

"And it’s April, and it’s like, ‘I have to pay 30% to 40% of what I earned all year in taxes? I don’t have it.’ Or, they leave college and they have nothing. That’s really disappointing to see, and that is the No. 1 thing that I wanted to stay away from."

He invested his earnings rather than spending them, as he told Breneman:

“The first thing I said when I signed the contract, I was like, I’m going to be smart with this money. I’m not going to spend a dime. I’m going to invest all of it. Thankfully, I’m around smart businessmen every day. My brother is one. … Right away, I was like, I don’t know much about it right now. I’m new to this thing.

"But I’m going to trust the people that do and I’m going to let them help me. So I’ve invested in real estate already, a good chunk of it. Just really listening to everything that they have to say because they have a lot of experience with it. Other than that, I’m using my stipend to pay for food.”

Beau Pribula shared a funny story about when he saved money

While talking to Adam Breneman, Beau Pribula shared a funny story about going to Chipotle. He thought there wasn’t enough chicken on his burrito, and his brother told him to get a double chicken serving, but Pribula did not want to spend the extra money.

“I’m a little stingy, but seriously, I want to be smart with it,” he said.

Before, at Penn State, Beau Pribula said he was focused just on football. Now, making money has made him learn about investing and managing finances.

