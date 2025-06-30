"I’m gonna just sit there and bear it": Archie Manning opens up on intentions to watch grandson Arch's Texas games

Football legend Archie Manning is excited for grandson Arch Manning, who is venturing into his full-time starting role at Texas. The young quarterback was busy this weekend with the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University from Thursday to Sunday.

While speaking to the reporters at the academy on Saturday, the NFL great and Arch's grandfather mentioned how thrilled he is to see Arch taking on the field and inheriting the family legacy.

He talked about his plans to attend the Texas game this year, where he would be nervous at times when things got tense but wouldn't get up and walk around like he used to do while going to Peyton and Eli Manning’s NFL games..

NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Louisiana State vs Georgia - Source: Imagn

“I haven’t been to many. Probably the same,” Archie said.

“Probably the biggest difference. I used to go to games, especially pro games, I’d get up and pace a little bit. I’d get up and walk around. I can’t do that anymore. I don’t get around that good. I’m gonna just sit there and bear it. But we just, we’re excited for Arch.

"We’re proud of him. I’m so proud of the way he’s handled things that are going on. There’s a lot going on, you know, and throwing a lot at him that he doesn’t have anything to do with. It’s just outside stuff. But it is what it is. But hopefully the main thing for Arch is I hope he can stay healthy. I think he’ll be fine.”

Arch Manning will have challenging games to face in 2025

The Longhorns’ second year in the Southeastern Conference will be exciting. They will be traveling a lot, covering nearly 10,000 miles this season.

The Longhorns open against Ohio State on the road to start the 2025 campaign. They face Florida in Week 5 and meet Oklahoma the following week.

Manning will face the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 10 and hope to fill Quinn Ewers’ shoes while living up to the fan expectations. Nothing less than a national championship is in the cards, especially after back-to-back heartbreaks in the playoff semifinals the last two seasons.

