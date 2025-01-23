“I'm gonna send my medical bills”: Ohio State HC Ryan Day jokes about hilarious golf cart accident 

Ohio State coach Ryan Day found himself in an amusing yet precarious situation following the Buckeyes' national championship victory. The coach had a golf cart accident while making his way to the media room for the postgame press conference after the Notre Dame win.

While riding in a golf cart to the media room with several others, including quarterback Will Howard, the group attempted to make an impossibly tight turn. However, the cart only went on to hit the wall. Thankfully, no one was hurt among the delegation taking the golf cart ride.

The scene quickly became a source of laughter and lighthearted celebration. While speaking in the postgame press conference, Will Howard cited the incident. This resulted in a funny chat between him and Ryan Day, who said he will ask the College Football Playoff to take responsibility.

“Obviously the golf cart incident was pretty funny,” Howard said. “Coach Day, I hope you’re alright. Got jolted a little bit.”

“I'm gonna send my medical bills to the CFP,” Day replied jokingly.

Ryan Day hopes Ohio State's title win serves as an inspiration to fans

Ryan Day and his team came under intense criticism following the loss to rival Michigan in the finale of the regular season. This marks the coach's fourth consecutive loss to the Wolverines, placing him under the scrutiny of the Columbus fanbase ahead of the playoffs.

However, despite the pressure on Ohio State at the start of its playoff campaign, the team was able to put out an outstanding display to go on and win the title. Ryan Day hopes the story of the Buckeyes from late November serves as an inspiration for fans in handling adversities.

"I’ll just add that I think that our team can serve as a story for others," Day said. "What makes Ohio State great is its fan base, and for all those fans that are out there that are going through difficult times in their lives, to hang in there and fight the way that our players did this season."

"I hope it serves as an inspiration because that’s exactly what happened here, and there was a point in the season where a lot of people counted us out, but we kept fighting and overcame those odds because that’s what life is about."

Ohio State had a dominant run on the route to winning the national championship. The Buckeyes defeated Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to claim the title. After winning the inaugural edition of the four-team playoff in 2014, they've replicated that in the expanded format.

