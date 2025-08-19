  • home icon
"I’m not a guy who seeks the media": Arch Manning sends stern message with less than two weeks to kickoff 2025 as Texas starter

By Garima
Modified Aug 19, 2025 22:27 GMT
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

Texas quarterback Arch Manning spoke with the media on Tuesday following a fall camp practice. With Texas ranked No. 1 heading into the 2025 season, Manning is being mentioned as a potential Trophy contender. However, he is not paying attention to the preseason hype, as he told the reporters present:

“I’m not a guy who seeks the media. No offense, guys. It’s really about the team. Eleven guys on the field, so, we’re excited right now and I’m just having fun. I dreamed of being in this position, so I’m not going to take it for granted.”
Reflecting on his arrival at Texas in 2023 as the No. 1 recruit, Manning shared how he looked up to the leaders in the locker room.

“The guys who had the most respect were the guys who worked hard and took it seriously.”

Texas will open the season on August 30, facing No. 3-ranked Ohio State on the road. Last year, the Longhorns’ campaign ended with a 28-14 loss to the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Manning, who redshirted in 2023 and played as a backup to Quinn Ewers last year, will now play his first full season as a starter for the program.

Arch Manning’s grandfather clarifies his comments about Arch staying on at Texas

Arch Manning’s grandfather, Archie Manning, said last week that Arch wouldn’t leave Texas early for the 2026 NFL draft. Even though the QB has not played much in college yet, some mock drafts already have him going in the first round.

Archie told Texas Monthly:

"Arch isn't going to do that. He'll be at Texas."

However, Arch Manning, who asked about the comment on Tuesday, said he’s not planning anything yet and is just taking things day by day.

"I don't know where he got that from. He texted me to apologize about that.”

Archie later told ESPN he was just reacting to media reports and did not mean to make a definite statement. He said it’s too early to talk about Arch going to the NFL since he has not played much yet. Archie also said he and Arch have a good relationship but he isn’t deeply involved in his grandson’s football decisions.

