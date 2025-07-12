"I'm happy but not satisfied": Big 12 Commish Brett Yormark makes ambitious remarks heading into 2025

Brett Yormark was hired as the Big 12 commissioner in June 2022. Since then, much has transpired with the conference, including the addition and exits of some teams.
On Thursday, Yormark appeared on the "365 Sports" show and discussed his ambitions for the Big 12 heading into the 2025 season.
"It's been a heck of a three years, though, and I appreciate all of your support," Yormark said (Timestamp: 0:10). "But it's been great. You know, we were ambitious in that press conference. I remember sitting down, but I don't even sit anymore; I walk the stage now.
"But we were ambitious, we had some goals. We wanted to be a national conference, we wanted to get on the consciousness of current and future athletes, connect a culture, create value for our member institutions, and try to get a new TV deal quickly. All of that and more has happened. I mean, I'm happy, but I'm not satisfied. There's a lot more for us to do, and I kinda look at us as a mature startup."
The Big 12 expanded to 16 teams before the 2024 season with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. However, in the same year, the conference lost Texas A&M and Missouri to the Southeastern Conference.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark offers his take on potential new CFP format
At the Big 12 media day event on Tuesday, Brett Yormark explained his stance for having a potential 5+11 format at the College Football Playoff.
"Five-11 is fair," Yormark said. "We want to earn it on the field. It might not be the best solution today for the Big 12 ... but long-term, knowing the progress we're making, the investments we're making, it's the right format for us. And I'm doubling down today on 5+11."
The College Football Playoff expanded from having four teams to 12 last year. However, the CFP could be further expanded to field 16 teams from the 2026 season, as per reports.
According to Yormark's model, the five highest-rated conference champions, plus 11 at-large bids determined by the CFP selection committee, would likely make the 16 teams for the playoffs.