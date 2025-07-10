"I'm heartbroken" - Urban Meyer sounds off on Pac-12 realignment despite efforts to rebuild former power conference

Former college football coach Urban Meyer expressed his disappointment with the Pac-12 conference realignment. The conference lost 10 of its 12 teams before the 2024-25 season, but is expected to have nine members in 2026.

Ad

In an episode of "The Triple Option" podcast on Wednesday, Meyer explained why he didn't like the Pac-12 realignment.

"When I grew up, and you wanted to see a Heisman Trophy winner, you wanted to see a national champion, you wanted to see Hall of Fame players and coaches, you watched the Pac-12," Meyer said (42:20). "That was what I grew up watching. I couldn't wait to watch it at night. You know, my entire career at night. What did I do on Saturday nights? I turn on the Pac-12 Game of the Week and watch it

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When you recruited against the Pac-12, great players came out of there. And the recruiting bases out there. So I mean, I'm heartbroken that it's gone, but I mean, with all due respect. Man, they're fighting their a** off out there. They're fighting, and Oregon State, Washington State, two traditionally pretty good programs."

Ad

The seven teams joining the Pac-12 next year are Texas State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and Gonzaga. They will join Oregon State and Washington State, the only two teams that remained in the conference after the mass exodus.

It will be interesting to see how the Pac-12 rebuilds itself in 2026. Meyer never coached in the Pac-12. He did, however, coach the likes of Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

Ad

Meyer won two national titles during his time with the Gators and one with the Buckeyes.

Urban Meyer bullish on James Franklin's Penn State for 2025 season

Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer - Source: Getty

Urban Meyer appeared on Colin Cowher's "The Herd" show this past week and heaped praise on James Franklin's Penn State ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

"Watch out for Penn State, man," Meyer said. "If Drew Allar can really improve as a quarterback, I agree with you they've got the best backfield, I don't think it's close, in the country.

"They've got an offensive line that they can't wait to get on the field. I think Penn State, Texas, and Ohio State are the three most talented (teams in college football)."

Penn State made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal last season. However, the Nittany Lions' run ended with a loss to Notre Dame. Franklin will be entering his 12th year at Penn State in the 2025 season. He has compiled a 101-42 record with the program so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More