"I'm higher on Oklahoma than most Oklahoma fans are": CFB insider makes eye-catching remarks about Brent Venables despite 2024 struggles

Brent Venables is going through a rough patch heading into the 2025 season. The conference realignment transition from the Big 12 to a highly competitive Southeastern Conference hasn't been a fruitful one for him, as the Sooners struggled to keep up with the intensity of the league. They wrapped up 2024 with a 6-7 overall record and 2-6 in conference play.

Ad

This year, expectations are sky high, and the veteran coach appears to have reinforced his staff and roster with some lethal weapons. According to college football insider Josh Pate, Oklahoma is in a better position.

Pate contemplated the make or break season for top coaches in the country. He made sure to give Venables his flowers and claimed that even though 2024 was rough, this year the team could improve significantly. The least they can do is not give up the momentum and manage to build pressure on the opposition.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

“Brent Venables, extremely volatile," Pate said on Thursday, via 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' "It looked like they were off to the races after that 10 win season in year two in 2023. I'm a believer in Oklahoma this year. Like clearly, anyone who exposed themselves to my post-spring top 20 understands, I'm higher on Oklahoma than most Oklahoma fans are.

Ad

“But I believe the talent is there, and I believe in the quarterback move, I believe in the coordinator move, I believe in the defense just continuing to be what they've been. But you think about the pressure on a college football quarterback, John Mateer is coming in there, and think about the pressure man."

Ad

Pate also shared why the QB1 position is the most important.

"There are millions of Oklahoma fans. There are dozens of people in that building on staff. You've got a roster full of players and yet every one of their potential or expectation levels depend on whether you perform. That's why it's the most important position in sports.”

Ad

Brent Venables makes major upgrade with the program

After the 2024 season debacle, Brent Venables utilized the opportunity to strengthen his coaching and playing roster. Heading into 2025, he is expected to focus on defensive play calling while Oklahoma offfensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will handle the QB and other offensive positions.

He is known for his tenure at Western Kentucky and Washington State, where he devised effective offensive schemes.

John Mateer followed him and is expected to take over the QB1 role. Almost five wide receivers have joined the team that was hit by several injuries last season. The defense also looks strong with multiple commitments from the spring transfer portal. Venables is expected to post 10+ wins next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.