  • "I'm not Jayden Daniels, I'm not Joe Burrow": Garrett Nussmeier shuts down talks on winning Heisman at LSU

By Garima
Published Jun 28, 2025 19:36 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Garrett Nussmeier is heading into his second season as LSU’s starting quarterback, and after the success of former Tigers like Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels (both of whom won the Heisman Trophy in their second year), some are wondering if Nussmeier could be next. But he’s not caught up in the comparisons.

“I’m Garrett Nussmeier, I’m not Jayden Daniels, I’m not Joe Burrow,” Nussmeier said during an interview at the Manning Passing Academy on Saturday (Timestamp: 2:32). “So, I’m gonna be the best Garrett Nussmeier that I can be and hopefully it’s enough for the LSU Tigers."
Nussmeier had a breakout 2024 season, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. His first-ever start came in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, where he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, earning the MVP award.

Before that, Nussmeier spent time learning behind Max Johnson in 2021 and Jayden Daniels in 2022 and 2023.

Garrett Nussmeier on learning from starting experience

The 2025 season will be Garrett Nussmeier’s second year starting for the Tigers, and that usually means good things for both the quarterback and the team. At the Manning Passing Academy, he said he feels much more confident now because he has a full season of experience to learn from.

“Being able to watch an entire season, correct mistakes and to go back and see my weaknesses and see things that I need to improve on, find the tells that I may have been giving to defenses and things like that. It’s a totally different ballgame, to have a full season to be able to watch and correct,” Nussmeier said.
“Also, just from my personal growth as a player and having those experiences under my belt, I’ve seen a lot. We saw a lot of different defenses last year, a lot of different things. People had to try a lot of different things to stop us. Being able to see all those things – all those different pressures, all the different coverages – is something that’s going to help me a lot.”

LSU will begin the upcoming campaign on Aug. 30, with a road game against Clemson.

Edited by John Maxwell
