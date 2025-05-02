"I'm just crying my heart out": Deion Sanders Jr. digs deep into his lowest phase while battling frustration

Deion Sanders Jr. spoke his heart out in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, sharing the emotions he experienced during the lowest phase of his life. It wasn't just the story of a man facing failure, but it was about him finding his identity and faith in the world around him.

Sanders Jr. compiled the video with a caption:

"I saw no results.. I still woke up & chased it!"

He opened up like never before as he said he took a lot of losing to come to his senses.

"It took a lot of just losing, bro," Sanders Jr. said.

Deion Sanders Jr. said that despite having all the talent in the world, he still found himself walking the empty streets of Dallas at 3 a.m., shouting at the sky in frustration.

"I was just so f**king tired of losing, bro," Sanders Jr. said. "Some nights I would be out at like 2, 3 a.m., walking around downtown Dallas, just crying my heart out or yelling at the top of my lungs, like, ‘God, what’s going on?’ Like, bro, I’m more talented than everybody doing different things. I’m actually really, really good at this shit—at specific things—but it’s like, what the fuck? Why am I not winning, bro?"

Despite getting betrayed and disrespected, his heart remained soft and forgiving. He also had a question for God:

"Why did you make me like this? Why is my heart like this?"

Deion Sanders Jr.'s faith in God remained strong despite the frustration

Despite all the adversities, Deion Sanders Jr.'s faith in God remained intact. He knew that God had a plan for him and that he was "rewarding him with little wins."

"That’s why I always make videos pouring my heart out," Sanders Jr. said. "Because I’m like, bro, regardless of all that shit going on—regardless of me feeling like God wasn’t answering me—I still knew God was using me.

"It’s like God was saying, ‘Didn’t you say it to Me yesterday? Let him have a good month. Let one of his plans work. Come on, bro—stop complaining. Chill. You don’t gotta call Me 60 times a day, my nigga. Chill. Calm down.’ That’s what God would do. And I had that mentality—that heart."

Deion Sanders Jr. believes the pain he suffered prepared him for a higher calling, which is beyond oneself and rather being helpful to others.

Also known as Bucky, he is the eldest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and Carolyn Chambers. He played for the SMU Mustangs as a wide receiver and kick returner from 2013 to 2015.

After his college football career, he founded a lifestyle brand called "Well Off." While it was started with a vision for fashion, it soon became a commonplace on social media for those wanting to know what's going behind the scenes with Sanders clan and the Colorado Buffaloes.

