“I’m like Nick Saban”: Ryan Williams evokes comparison to 7-time national champ while flexing EA College Football 26 feat

Alabama Crimson Tide star Ryan Williams isn't easy to stop or tackle in the field. But the wide receiver is equally impressive on the coaching side of things, albeit in a video game.

Williams, who is one of the cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 26, shared about the success he has achieved in the dynasty mode of the game.

Despite representing Alabama, Williams chose to go with the UCLA Bruins in the game and compared himself to seven-time national winning former head coach Nick Saban.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I have a UCLA dynasty, right?” Williams said during an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay podcast. “We’re like seven-time back-to-back champs. I’m like Nick Saban. I’m going to be honest. We haven’t lost a game in I can’t tell you how long. I put it on Heisman (difficulty mode), but my players are all good now because they’ve been with me so long.” (TS-41:15)

Trending

When asked why he didn't choose Alabama in place of the Bruins, the wide receiver said:

“It’s just too easy when I’m playing with Alabama. I had to, not too low, but I had to go somewhere in between.”

Ryan Williams previews Alabama vs Vanderbilt matchup, Commodores QB responds

The Vanderbilt Commodores upset Alabama in 2024, defeating them 40-35. This result possibly influenced the College Football Playoff committee to snub the Crimson Tide out of the 12-team playoff field.

As such, when both face off again in 2025, it'll be bragging rights for Ryan Williams and his team. Williams spoke to Jon Gruden about the matchup.

"They played a better football game than us this game," Williams said. "We came out slow, and they capitalized. They held the ball, they had their gameplay, and they executed it.

“Going into this game, we don’t call them revenge games, we’re going to kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year. Every game we fell short last year, we definitely got red eyes going into them.”

Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia wasn't going to remain silent as he clapped back at Ryan Williams for taking them lightly.

“They actin like they tough but don’t want no confrontation,” Pavia said, quoting lyrics from Gucci Mane’s “Made It (Outro)”

Both Williams and Pavia will have to settle their feud on the field on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!