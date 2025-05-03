“I’m a very misunderstood person”: Carson Beck pleads his innocence after Hanna Cavinder’s scathing allegations at him

Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck has been in the news cycle for all the wrong reasons since transferring to the Hurricanes in December. Beck and his then girlfriend, former Miami basketball star Hanna Cavinder, broke up in early March, which prompted rumors that Beck had cheated.

These rumors were confirmed by Cavinder on the UFC 314 fight night, which took place on April 12th, after she bumped into President Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump at the event. Cavinder could be seen ranting about Beck in Kai's vlog of the night, telling Trump that nobody likes the Miami QB.

The social media influencer also admitted that Beck had cheated on her, but she didn't know about that at the time of the split. She had left him because of his bizarre antics and weird behavior in public.

"No! Nobody likes him! And he wouldn't talk to people," Cavinder said. "He had like an ego. He's like, he wanted people to stop and like take a picture. He would like flip off people in the bar and I'd be embarrassed."

Beck addressed these allegations in an interview with 'ML Football' on Friday. He said:

"I think there's a lot to me that people misconceived or don't know. I feel like I'm a very misunderstood person at the end of the day just because there's a lot of stuff out there that people either have made up or shown, or said. Then it's they said this or they said that. I'm not even gonna get into that because at the end of the day it doesn't really matter."

"I think for me, for who I am and what I believe in, I'm a ferocious worker. I'm a hard worker. I will exhaust myself until I have nothing left. I've done that through my whole life. I have dreams and aspirations to do big things and lead people and serve others. It's not about me, it's never about me. I want to see other people succeed more than honestly myself."

Beck continued to talk about what he is bringing to the Miami Hurricanes in terms of his character and work ethic.

"Obviously I want to succeed but like when I play for other people and serve others it makes my job a lot easier honestly. I think that's where I mess up the most is when I start to get selfish and think about myself is when I don't play as well, when I don't do well."

Carson Beck looks to help Miami continue its success in the 2025 season

Despite the rumors that Carson Beck is not a well-liked person, he maintains he is misunderstood. Regardless of whether the allegations from Cavinder are true, it will not be hard for him to be liked by the Miami Hurricanes fanbase if he is successful on the field.

Beck is taking over the starting QB position from Cam Ward, who left the team and went on to become the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Beck spent the past four seasons at Georgia. This past year, he completed 290 of 448 passing attempts for 3485 yards and 28 TDs.

