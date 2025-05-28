"I'm not a money guy like you": Lane Kiffin fires shots at Paul Finebaum on live TV after SEC insider's attempt to get under skin

On Tuesday, the conversation between SEC analyst Paul Finebaum and Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin turned sour. Finebaum took a shot at Kiffin for being late to his interview, while Kiffin said that he chose the interview with the analyst over attending the press conference.
Kiffin went on to highlight Finebaum's rude behavior towards Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart. He said that nothing has changed, alleging that Finebaum used to treat former Alabama coach Nick Saban the same way.
"Plus, I'm sticking up for Kirby," Kiffin said. "I just saw him walking off, and he said you were mean to him today. The guy's only been to — I just counted when they had him listed up there — seven of the last eight SEC Championships, and you rip on him today.
"I'm telling you, he seemed in a bad mood. You used to piss off Coach Saban, now you piss off Coach Smart. It's like you just move them around."
Finally, when Finebaum brought up Kiffin's buyout contract to the conversation, the Ole Miss coach said:
"I'm not a money guy like you. I'm just happy to be here, appreciative."
No love lost between Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum
It's no secret that Paul Finebaum doesn't like a lot of SEC coaches, and Lane Kiffin is among them. Kiffin has previously blamed Finebaum for his firing from the USC Trojans.
Last season, after Ole Miss went down against Florida, which potentially cost the team a seat in the 12-team College Football Playoff field, Finebaum was critical of the Rebels coach.
"I think you’ll hear Lane Kiffin’s name," Finebaum said. "I don’t know if there’d be any legitimate openings this year, but I think at some point he’s going to have to take a deep, long look. I almost went to Auburn, he would say to himself, I thought about Florida. Do I continue here? Do I look to the NFL? I don’t know but I guarantee Lane Kiffin, once he wraps up the Egg Bowl, will have to do some soul searching."
During their appearance on Tuesday afternoon, Kiffin threw multiple jabs towards Finebaum , but the veteran commentator made sure to not lose his cool.
