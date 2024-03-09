"I’m nowhere near a finished product": Jalen Milroe on ambition to become the "best quarterback in the country" under Kalen DeBoer

Jalen Milroe struggled significantly at the start of the 2023 college football season, casting a major doubt on the success of Alabama in the season. However, the quarterback turned things around and went on to lead the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff.

Now under a new coach, Kalen DeBoer, at Alabama, Milroe has reinstated his commitment to become better. He noted that he's nowhere near being a complete quarterback, but DeBoer and Co. are working to make him the best in the landscape.

“I’m nowhere near a finished product. … Coach Mitch, Coach (Nick) Sheridan are doing a really good job with me, and Coach DeBoer is putting me in the direction to be the best quarterback in the country.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jalen Milroe happy to play under an offensive-minded coach

Kalen DeBoer built one of the most explosive offenses in college football in the last two seasons at Washington.

Led by Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies' brilliant offense led them to the national championship game last season, and Jalen Milroe is happy to be part of this next season.

Entering his senior season at Alabama, Milroe is happy to have Kalen DeBoer on board at the program, as he has got the opportunity to learn more and grow as a player.

“That's always great as a quarterback to have an offensive-minded coach,” Milroe said.

“To be around him, it's always great. Coach DeBoer, along the journey that we've been on for the last couple of days, it's been great to have him around the quarterbacks and learn and grow."

He added:

“Because the biggest thing we can do as a quarterback is be a sponge for information. … At the end of the day, we're trying to be the best we can be for the team. Having Coach DeBoer here has been great, and I'm just excited for what's ahead.”

In the first week of Alabama spring practice, considerable demands are being placed on the quarterbacks. The top priority, as explained by Jalen Milroe, is taking charge of the operation and demonstrating confidence in both pre and post-snap reads.

“There are a lot of things that we can do to be explosive as an offense and be the best offense in the country,” Milroe said. “I'm excited because there's a lot of things this offense can offer. And all we want to do right now is master it. We’re going to be ready.”

While Alabama was dominant under the legendary Nick Saban, the team wasn't so offensive-minded. The transition in the upcoming season will be a major one for the Crimson Tide. Jalen Milroe, if he retains the starting spot, will likely have a major role to play.