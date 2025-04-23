"I'm nowhere near finished product": Shedeur Sanders makes true confession about his weaknesses amid recent hate 

Shedeur Sanders is two days away from finding out which NFL team will pick him to be their next quarterback. However, his draft stock has considerably fallen since the end of the 2024 season, when he was considered the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick of the draft come April 24. Now he's fourth in the odds to become the top pick, with some analysts speculating that he could even drop below the top five.
Speaking on Tuesday's episode of "The Rush with Maxx Crosby" podcast, the signal-caller told the Las Vegas Raiders star:
"I know I'm nowhere near the finished product. So that's why I'm so excited about this game because I know, there's areas I could be more posited at and that's a year-by-year thing. So you just go into the offseason each year and figure out what I want to improve at and improve on, and depending on your scheme and all," Shedeur Sanders said.
(from 4:10 mark onwards)
Sanders went on to explain that the strangest thing about not knowing where he will play next year is not knowing how to adapt those expectations of improvement for the new season. He also highlighted that not knowing the system and the coach he will be attached to makes it more difficult to understand his path at the moment.
The danger of drafting Shedeur Sanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter
ESPN's Adam Schefter's warning to teams regarding drafting Shedeur Sanders has nothing to do with the player's inability to perform or with his skills at all. It has everything to do with his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
"If that team struggles and fans start calling for a change, the talk will begin, about Deion," Adam Schefter said via Marca.com.
Any team that picks Shedeur Sanders is arguably exposing itself to falling victim to the "Coach Prime" narrative. Perhaps Shedeur's biggest weakness is carrying a last name bigger than life.
