"I'm one of their priority guys" - Amid chase from Ohio State, 5-star QB Elijah Haven names one SEC powerhouse heavily recruiting him

College football fans might not be familiar with five-star quarterback Elijah Haven yet. The 2025 recruiting class is only a few months removed from signing, and many fans likely will not know more than a few names from the 2026 class. So, since Haven is a member of the 2027 class, it is understandable if most fans do not know how Haven is yet.

However, while Haven is not a household name yet, top college football teams are certainly familiar with whim. He is being heavily recruited by top teams in the Big Ten and SEC, including Ohio State, which has been pursuing him heavily.

However, one team that has pursued Elijah Haven harder than any other is the Florida Gators. On Thursday, Haven spoke with On3 about the recruiting process and how Florida has been one of his most consistent contacts.

"Florida has been one of those consistent contacts," Haven said. "The coaches there … I get the feel I can definitely see myself playing at Florida. They’ve been on me hard and have made sure I know I’m one of their priority guys."

Elijah Haven visited seven schools in June

While Elijah Haven has cultivated a strong relationship with the Florida Gators, he is keeping his options open. On a trip that started on June 15, Haven visited seven top schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State.

While the Gators have pressed the hardest to land Haven, Florida is not the only school to leave an impression on the young QB. After speaking about Florida, Haven pivoted and spoke about the recruiting process with Ohio State.

"For my first time being up there, seeing what they’re all about — it was a great time," Haven said. "My dad came along with me and he loved it. It’s definitely a school I want to explore more and continue to build my relationship up there.

"Between the coaches — Coach Fessler and Coach Day — you can just tell it’s a different type of culture around there. It’s a different vibe."

Additionally, although he did not visit LSU in June, he mentioned them as a top contender because of his relationship with quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan.

"Coach Sloan got on me so early — at the start of my freshman year — and we have just continued to build up that relationship," Haven said. "That’s the biggest part of it with LSU. It’s not because it’s close; it’s home."

Elijah Haven still has nearly two years before he needs to make an official decision.

