"I’m not one [to believe]" - Paul Finebaum refuses to have faith in Kirby Smart while questioning Gunner Stockton's Georgia QB1 job

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is expected to hand Gunner Stockton the starting quarterback role for the 2025 season. However, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum questioned Smart's choice here.

Ad

Finebaum appeared on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" on Monday and explained why he is still not entirely sold on Smart's Georgia fate in the 2025 season.

“I think they’re on that outside lane or maybe the inside lane over here,” Finebaum said. “Maybe you can move quickly or get slowed down. I don’t know. They are the biggest mystery.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I know people that firmly believe they’re capable of winning the national championship. I’m not one (to believe). You have to be careful, and they’re in that spot that Alabama has been in over the years. ‘Well, they’re Alabama.’ Well, okay. They can still miss the playoff and lose four or five games.

Ad

"I think Georgia, right now, because the quarterback situation is a little bit uncertain and there’s some other pieces that are unknown, could end up being a two or three seed like last year, or maybe missing it altogether.”

Smart was hired as Georgia's coach in December 2015. He has won two national championships with the Bulldogs, while posting a 105-19 record across nine seasons.

Ad

However, this is the first time in a few years that some questions have been raised about Smart's ability to win a national title at Georgia.

Gunner Stockton to replace Carson Beck as Georgia's QB1 for 2025 season

Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton - Source: Imagn

Gunner Stockton is set to take over the QB1 role at Georgia for the 2025 season, replacing Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami in January.

Ad

Last season, Stockton served as the backup, playing in five games and starting one. He recorded 440 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Stockton started Georgia's College Football Playoff first-round game against Notre Dame last season, since Beck was nursing an injury. The QB completed 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards with one TD and was sacked four times as the Bulldogs lost 23-10.

It will be interesting to see if Stockton gets his first win of his career when Georgia opens its 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!