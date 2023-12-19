"I'm in the portal": Deion Sanders gives hilarious take on his relationship status after splitting up with ex-fiancé Tracey Edmonds

After splitting up with his ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds, Deion Sanders hilariously commented on his relationship status. Edmonds was engaged to the two-time Super Bowl champion in 2019, however, they recently announced their separation after being engaged for four years.

Edmonds is 56 years old. She has two sons with her ex-husband, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. They were married from 1992 to 2005. She also married Eddie Murphy in 2008, but they divorced soon after.

Recently, during the Nightcap Show discussion with Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, Sanders delved into his dating red flags, sparking a humorous debate. He jokingly referred to himself as being in the "transfer portal."

Sharpe continued the banter, describing a girl, and the former athlete responded hilariously about his breakup with Edmonds.

“I'm talking about she like five seven, five eight, you know, nice complexion. Hair down to a shoulder, her hair. She didn't buy it, didn't come from India,” Sharpe said.

Sanders, 56, instantly reacted to Sharpe's hilarious take:

“Y'all need to stop now. Yeah, I'm gonna stop talking like that because you know, I'm in the portal.”

The conversation even spilled over to social media, with the Nightcap X account commenting:

"Coach Prime says he's in the portal."

Deion Sanders' ex-fiancé Tracey Edmonds is CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group, former co-host of ExtraTV, and winner of a Daytime Emmy.

Tracey Edmonds calls it quits with Deion Sanders

Tracey Edmonds said she broke up with Colorado Buffaloes HC after 12 years. She explained this on Instagram.

“I want to clarify that I decided to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented,” via Instagram, Edmonds wrote, according to Bet.com.

“I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”

She is a mom and an Emmy producer. She said she wanted to put herself and her family first, hoping for a future where she would get honesty, value, happiness and respect.

Despite the breakup, both Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders expressed mutual respect and appreciation for the time shared, intending to move forward as friends.

