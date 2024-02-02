"I'm not prime, I'm pops": Deion Sanders turns into Rapper Prime with his dapper freestyles about the 2024 college football season 

Deion Sanders' inaugural season as head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision fell short of expectations. The 2024 college football season now stands as a redemption opportunity for Sanders and Colorado. With aspirations of achieving significant success, Coach Prime is visibly prepared.

In a recent video on Instagram, Deion Sanders was seen showcasing his rapping skills. The coach made a freestyle rap about the upcoming season, telling fans to watch out for how the Buffaloes are going to win.

Deion Sanders’ music career as a rapper

While he was involved in professional football in the NFL in the 1990s, Deion Sanders also had a career in music as a rapper. His endeavor in the entertainment industry was a brief one but the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback made some strides that remain part of his legacy.

He released his debut album titled "Prime Time," in 1994 through Hammer's Bust It Records label via Capitol Records. The album featured tracks that revolved around Sanders’ life experience and hard-fought success. Artists like MC Hammer and Faith Evans also feature in the album.

Despite his popularity on the football field, Deion Sanders’ music career didn't achieve much success. This eventually made him shift his focus back to sports and other ventures. Nonetheless, his attempt at having a music career solidified him as an entertainment personality.

A new adventure in the Big 12

Colorado will be competing in the Big 12 next season after exiting the Pac-12 last summer.

The Big 12 will be welcoming three other Pac-12 programs in 2024, which offers Colorado some familiarity. Nonetheless, the majority of opponents in the conference will be a new foe to the Buffaloes, which brings in the challenge of a new environment for the Buffaloes.