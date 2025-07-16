"I'm not qualified to give analysis": Kirby Smart drops his review of Kalen DeBoer as Alabama desperately aims for playoff berth in 2025

Kirby Smart had his session at the SEC media days in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday. The coach, who is entering his 10th season at Georgia in 2025 after leading the program to the conference title last season, was one of the most anticipated participants at the event.

Ad

One of the questions Smart faced at the media days was what his overall analysis would be of Kalen DeBoer’s first season at Alabama. Smart served as an assistant in Tuscaloosa for almost a decade under Nick Saban, and he knows how demanding the Crimson Tide job is.

“I’m not qualified to give an analysis of another head coach in our league who I have tremendous respect for,” Smart said. “And anytime you come into a situation that he came into behind Nick and at that program and the transition, it’s going to be a new deal.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“And I think he’s a tremendous coach, obviously. We played at his place and they did an outstanding job, jumping all over us. So, my respect for coach DeBoer is high.”

Ad

It was a season full of ups and downs for Kalen DeBoer at Alabama in 2024. While he started on a brilliant note, defeating Kirby Smart’s Georgia in Week 5, his Tide lost to Vanderbilt the following week, and subsequent losses to Tennessee and Oklahoma led the team to miss the College Football Playoff.

Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on hosting Alabama in 2025

After losing to Alabama in what was one of the most entertaining games last season, Georgia will host the Crimson Tide in Athens next season. With many anticipating the Bulldogs’ revenge, Kirby Smart was asked to share his thoughts on playing his former team at home.

Ad

“It's a great atmosphere, just like we went into last year to play them, a night game on the road,” Smart said. "They'll come to our place and play. A tremendous atmosphere. I know a lot of people from Tuscaloosa are coming over to the game.

“Athens loves it. We bring a great environment. It's what college football is about. This game is about playing great match-ups like that. It's what the fan bases want. It's what the nation wants. It's what college football needs. It's what college football and the SEC is about.”

Ad

Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34 at Bryant-Denny Stadium last season. The first half ended 30-7 in favor of the Crimson Tide, but Georgia staged a comeback to lead 34-33 in the second half. However, a late 75-yard pass from Jalen Milroe to Ryan Williams eventually sealed the game for the Tide.

Kirby Smart is 1-6 against Alabama since he took over at Georgia in 2016, with his only win against the Crimson Tide coming at the 2022 CFP national championship game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!