"I'm some real business": Deion Sanders has message for the mayor and president of Puerto Rico

Following the first week of Colorado spring practice, Deion Sanders decided to take a trip to Mexico for the weekend. It was a trip made for Reach The People Media, a travel vlog company owned by Darius Sanders, a staff member at the Buffaloes football program.

While on board, Deion Sanders was asked where he would love to be right now. While the coach has been to many places around the world, he believes he hasn't seen the world enough to decide. Nonetheless, the coach eventually settled for Puerto Rico, sending a message to the leadership of the island.

“I don't go anywhere, so I haven't experienced anything,” Sanders said (Timestamp 2:38). "I don't know, but it would be on the beach. I want to open up windows and see, and be able to take probably about 40 to 50 steps and be in an ocean. Somewhere like that.

“I don't know. I haven't seen enough to understand where I would want to be. Right now, I would be in Puerto Rico. Matter of fact, the mayor and the president of Puerto Rico, I need to see you ASAP. I'm some real business.”

It's unknown what type of business Deion Sanders has in mind for Puerto Rico. Nonetheless, the island welcomes many tourists annually due to its natural landscapes, which include tropical rainforests and beautiful beaches. This is something that could interest Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders still does not make recruiting trips

While Deion Sanders makes many trips like the recent one to Mexico, he doesn't make any for recruiting. The coach has adopted the unconventional method since he became Colorado's coach.

Instead of visiting players in their schools and homes, Sanders has leveraged his national profile to attract recruits, ensuring they visit campus before making any commitments.

“That’s how I recruit,” Sanders said on a show hosted by Tamron Hall on ABC in January. “I don’t go to nobody’s school or nobody’s house. I’m not doing that. I’m too old to be going to somebody’s school, somebody’s house.

“All the kids that I’m recruiting, as a matter of fact, they in the (transfer) portal. They’re grown men with kids. They don’t need me to come around their crib and try to convince them to come play for me, nah.”

Since moving to Boulder, Deion Sanders has primarily focused on recruiting transfer players. They are typically not pursued through off-campus visits from head coaches the way high school prospects are. It doesn't appear the coach will change that anytime soon.

