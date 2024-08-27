"I'm really excited to face adversity": Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart super confident about the Rebels' outing in 2024

Jaxson Dart plays his final season in college football in 2024, and this is anticipated to be the most memorable. The quarterback has been a core part of the Ole Miss resurgence under Lane Kiffin, and he is set to lead them to what is expected to be a historic season for the program.

Ahead of the Rebels’ Week 1 game against Furman, Dart explained to reporters how prepared they are for the season on Monday. Ole Miss is touted to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.

"I'm really excited to face adversity," Dart said. “I think that's something that I'm actually really looking forward to and seeing how our team handles it. I felt like last year that's what made our team what it was — of us being able to block out the noises, block out the storms and just weather it all.

"I think that was what really set us apart last year, so I'm excited to face adversity this year and see how our team responds. I think the ceiling for our team is so high…in those times it's really going to tell what kind of team we are."

Jaxson Dart says Ole Miss feels more like a team than ever

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss understands what the expectations for them in the upcoming season look like. This has pretty much triggered some positive atmosphere in the program throughout the offseason, and Jaxson Dart sees more connections than ever on the team.

"It's been awesome,” Dart said. “I think that if you go room by room and ask that question to guys that have been here, I think we can all really say that this is the closest that we've ever felt our team has been as a whole.

“I feel like the bonds that we've created are super strong and our coaches did a great job of bringing in the right people — whether it's coaches or players — to really fit our program and buy-in.”

Dart threw for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Rebels in the previous season while also rushing for 391 yards and eight touchdowns. The quarterback hopes to do much better in 2024 as Ole Miss seeks a spot in the new 12-team playoff.

