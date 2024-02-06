"I'm really excited about going into the league": Lincoln Riley opens up on USC's transition to Big Ten ahead of 2024 season

For many years, the USC football program was the powerhouse that held up the Pac-12's reputation. However, in a big realignment move, the Trojans will be transitioning to the Big Ten in 2024, marking an end to their time in the conference after more than 100 years.

Ahead of the upcoming college football season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley expressed his excitement about joining the Big Ten. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Riley noted that competing in the conference will be an awesome experience:

“Think of the Rose Bowl every year and how iconic the Rose Bowl has been. All the iconic Pac-12/Big Ten matchups …Some new rivalries, going to play in different venues ...I think it's going to be awesome. I'm really excited about going into the league that's only been made better by these additions.”

USC working to climb back to national prominence in Big Ten

Riley took over the helm at USC ahead of the 2022 college football season after four successful years at Oklahoma. However, his two seasons with the Trojans have been full of ups and downs, but he remains committed to bringing USC back to national prominence.

Speaking further on "The Pat McAfee Show," Riley made it known that the program is making adequate preparation for life in the Big Ten. The Trojans have made some adjustments to their roster and will be working their way back to the pinnacle of college football in the league:

“I think we made a few adjustments and now we've constructed the roster… We took over a struggling program that we're trying to climb back to national prominence and a lot of that just evolves. We're growing the roster to get it to that level anyway.

“I think some of this we've been doing regardless. We are excited about it, the schedule we are getting ready to play, the different rivalries that are getting ready to come up from this. I think it's going to be really special.”

There’s been a lot of improvement in the USC team since Lincoln Riley arrived. The Trojans have secured bowl qualification in both his seasons after playing just once in four years prior to his arrival.

With a 19-8 record so far, which was worsened by the abysmal form in the second half of last season, the program looks to get on the right track under Riley. The Big Ten undoubtedly offers the avenue to shoot back to the top.