  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I’m not ruling out Keelon Russell": CFB analyst shares his verdict on Alabama freshman QB's race with Ty Simpson

"I’m not ruling out Keelon Russell": CFB analyst shares his verdict on Alabama freshman QB's race with Ty Simpson

By Maliha
Modified Aug 07, 2025 14:16 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Keelon Russell has been drawing attention even before arriving in Tuscaloosa. The former five-star quarterback is currently in the thick of a competition for the starting job, going up against Ty Simpson and Austin Mack.

Ad

Simpson is the most experienced of the trio and has been the leading candidate for the role since the spring.

However, Bama247’s Alex Scarborough isn’t counting Russell out just yet.

“Yes, Ty is 95% the guy right now, but I’m not ruling out Keelon Russell," Scarborough said. "I’m probably not ruling him out until we get a few games into the season.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Alabama’s coaching staff has also avoided definitively naming Simpson the starter.

In July, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was cautious in his comments about the Crimson Tide's potential QB1:

"We’ve got a pretty detailed plan on how we’ll figure those things out and information that we share with the guys every day, and when it’s the right time, we’ll be ready to pull the trigger," Grubb said following Alabama's second day of preseason camp (via AL.com)
Ad

Russell was the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class and the No. 1 player in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Alabama QB coach Nick Sheridan shares special qualities of Keelon Russell

Alabama quarterback coach Nick Sheridan primarily recruited Keelon Russell at Tuscaloosa. Russell is regarded as Alabama’s most promising quarterback signee since Bryce Young joined the program in 2020.

Just as Young quickly rose to prominence and earned the starting role by his second year, Russell is also turning heads with his early development.

Ad
“I think one of the special qualities he has for a young player is his ability to move onto the next play," Sheridan said on Monday (via AL.com). "He doesn’t get discouraged, if or when mistakes happen. He’s just got an upbeat demeanor in response to good and bad."

Sheridan also praised Russell’s mindset and maturity:

Ad
"Just his confidence in himself, he’s got a great balance of confidence and humility that’s pretty rare and pretty special that way. For a young player, that’s been great to see.”

Russell and his Alabama squad are scheduled to host their first scrimmage this Saturday, followed by another the next weekend.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications