“I’m scared”: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra gets real about her feelings after experiencing new adventure in Dubai

Deion Sanders’ eldest daughter, Deiondra, started 2025 on a high note with a thrilling adventure in Dubai alongside her fiancé, R&B star Jacquees. During the trip, Deiondra posed with a lion, humorously captioning her post:

“Ok, come get me now. I'm scared...Lol.”

Screenshot via IG/@deiondrasanders

This New Year’s trip is all about Deiondra creating unforgettable memories. In another Instagram story, she enjoyed the Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, facing her fears head-on. Deiondra was apprehensive about riding the famous Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster.

"I’m scared," she wrote in a photo posted before the ride.

Screenshot via IG/@deiondrasanders

Her fear is not without cause as Formula Rossa reaches speeds of 149 mph. She uploaded another post mid-ride, capturing the adrenaline-filled experience.

Deiondra is making a name for herself in the content industry and as a fashion model. She collaborates with Fashion Nova and regularly updates her followers through her YouTube channel.

Deion Sanders reveals Shilo's reaction to Deiondra's engagement with Jacquees

Coach Prime shared his thoughts on his son Shilo Sanders' reaction to Deiondra’s engagement to Jacquees, and let’s just say, it wasn’t smooth sailing at first. Deiondra and Jacquees have had a rollercoaster romance, leaving the former Colorado safety less than thrilled about their reunion.

“The boys weren’t happy about it. But now they’re starting to come around. They talk, and that’s a good thing. Nobody’s ever good enough, but they’re working on it," Sanders said.

Shilo was initially sold on Jacquees, especially after past drama, including rumors involving Jacquees’ ex, Dreezy.

Things started to change after the arrival of Deiondra and Jacquees’ son, Snow. Baby Snow has seemingly melted away lingering tensions, bringing new harmony to the Sanders family. As Deion put it:

“Sometimes blessings come wrapped in chaos. She’s been praying for this, and now she’s a mom. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Jacquees’ surprise proposal to Deion Sanders’ daughter at their baby shower added to the happy ending of all the drama.

