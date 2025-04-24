“I'm scared”: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders jokingly expresses feelings about Shedeur’s draft night

It's NFL draft night, and Pilar Sanders is getting candid about her feelings. The ex-wife of Deion Sanders discussed her son Shedeur's draft night on her Instagram story on Thursday.

"It's storming, and I'm scared," Sanders said."We just got through shopping, y'all. It's draft night."

Pilar Sanders posts about NFL draft day on her IG story

Sanders took her 256,000 Instagram followers through her day, sharing a snap of her dogs in the car, the previously mentioned video clip, and videos and photos of her two sons, Shilo and Shedeur, who could both get drafted tonight.

It's a big weekend for the Sanders family. Both Shilo and Shedeur are hoping to hear their names called in the NFL draft.

Shilo, who spent stints at South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado, has exhausted his college eligibility and could be picked up in a late round.

"My selling point to teams and why they should draft me?" Shilo said. "If you want a safety that's going to play like a safety, that's going to be physical, be a leader in the secondary, take coaching, be an extension of the defensive coordinator, do my job and everything I'm supposed to do, then I'm the guy."

East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn

Shedeur has been coached by his father for the entirety of his college career, playing two seasons at Jackson State and two at Colorado. The star quarterback had eligibility remaining but decided to join his brother in the NFL draft.

Speculation about exactly when and where Shedeur will be drafted has been a popular subject of discussion as of late, but he is projected to be a first-round pick.

"I’m built for whatever today may bring," Shedeur posted on X on Thursday.

Both Shilo and Shedeur have family support on their side ahead of the draft, as highlighted by Pilar's Instagram story.

What Shedeur Sanders brings to the NFL draft

Among football legend Deion Sanders' three sons, Shedeur is the best athlete. All eyes have been on him since childhood, and Shedeur has emerged as a player with professional potential throughout his college career.

The quarterback had a standout 2024 season at Colorado, breaking the program's single-season passing record with 4,134 yards. He won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and further boosted his draft stock.

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Shedeur has become known for his athleticism and physicality. He has a strong arm and is an accurate passer. The quarterback often holds onto the ball too long and took 99 sacks over the past two seasons. Still, he has a strong skill set and proven success that should result in him being drafted early and being a key player at the next level.

