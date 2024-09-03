"I'm sick to how the season started": Mike Norvell visibily upset at FSU's humiliating defeat against Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles is expecting itself to be one of the forces in college football this season as they were ranked 10th in the AP Preseason Poll. The team is projected for one of the 12 spots in the College Football Playoff.

However, things did not start on the right note as the Seminoles are now 0-2 after its 28-13 home loss to the Boston College Eagles last night.

After the game, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell candidly expressed his disappointment with the team's performance thus far.

"I'm sick to how the season started... I apologize to the fans, I apologize to everybody associated with the program. That was extremely disappointing. All phases, we just weren't good."

He then spoke about needing to get over the early setbacks and taking on the challenges together.

"We need leaders to rise up. We need to continue to push in all areas of what we're doing, and we need to do it together. There is going to be plenty of negativity around this program. I understand that. ... But as a football team, you have to stand together." h/t Bleacher Report

The next time Florida State is on the field will be on September 14, at home, against the Memphis Tigers. It will be interesting to see, with the extended week, if there are any changes made to the program.

Fans were chanting for backup quarterback Brock Glenn during this game and Norvell would not provide an answer on whether he was considering benching DJ Uiagalelei down the line.

Can the Florida State Seminoles still make the College Football Playoff this season?

While it is extremely difficult to imagine a dominant turnaround after back-to-back losses to begin the season, there still is a chance for the Florida State Seminoles to make the playoffs. Just think about the Alabama Crimson Tide last year and how hopeless they looked after their game against the USF Bulls.

If coach Mike Norvell can have the FSU Seminoles run the table and end 10-2, they should be able to make the College Football Playoff. In that situation, they could even compete to defend the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

However, It's not a way to be betting right now, but it is certainly in the range of outcomes.

